Predicting 4 Key Breakouts for Cardinals in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals have a roster that is the deepest it’s been in years. Arizona did have multiple players out during training camp and the preseason due to “minor” things or issues. The team lost starting cornerback Malcolm Butler which hurts. Disappointing defensive end Jordan Phillips will miss the first weeks of the season.

Despite those two instances, the Cards have been lucky for the most part with injuries.

The roster is set and fully equipped with talent that should keep the Cardinals in almost every game. There are four players to watch as potential breakouts for the 2021 season. Yes, Kyler Murray could’ve been on this list, but he’s an obvious candidate and still happened to be ranked #39 among the NFL’s top 100 players.

We wanted to add players who haven’t made the Pro Bowl. With the season coming up in full swing very soon, these four players can burst into the scene and make a big difference.

Rondale Moore

The Cardinals have tried to supplement Kyler Murray with talent, but each year fans have wanted more. Trading for DeAndre Hopkins in year two of Murray’s development was great, but there was something missing.

Rondale Moore has looked the part of an exciting young receiving talent early on during training camp and the preseason. His burst of speed and agility to move up and down the field will pay dividends in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

The team has also looked into Moore’s ability to be used in the return game. Kingsbury was asked about it on September 6.

“Not yet, we’re still working through that part of it to see whatever role he’s gonna have offensively and then take it from there.”

While he could be useful in the return game, the team should stick with Moore’s play on offense. It’s hard to see him being used there given his Moore’s hamstring injury history. Rondale should also be used in end-arounds and in the running game. Moore should be utilized similarly to how he was used against the Cowboys in the preseason.

Rondale Moore showed his versatility vs the #cowboys yesterday. Did you snag him in your rookie drafts? If so, where did you draft him? 3 Catches

23 Yards

2 Carries

16 Yards pic.twitter.com/PnvVDALhAC — Dynasty Nerds 🤓 (@DynastyNerds) August 14, 2021

Chase Edmonds

Kenyan Drake was the lead-back in 2020, but Chase Edmonds showed more often than not of his superior talent. Edmonds’ ability to catch the football and his uptempo part of his game was appealing to Arizona.

Chase Edmonds goes 32 yards into Seahawks territory! #RedSea 📺: #SEAvsAZ on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/FSTZl0ocgC pic.twitter.com/8P85TiaXv0 — NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2020

This led to Drake’s departure making Edmonds the number one back. The Cardinals did sign James Conner to a one-year deal, but Pro Football Network insider Adam Beasley is confident Edmonds will be the lead back.

“A source tells us that the Cardinals’ training camp battle at running back might be a battle in name only,” said Beasley. “Rather, Edmonds is the favorite to be the team’s featured back after splitting time with Kenyan Drake in 2020.”

While Edmonds has never had a season over 500 rushing yards, it’s fair to say Edmonds’ stock is on the rise. Arizona’s offensive line has improved and Murray can always use Edmonds as a safety valve when it comes to check downs. It wouldn’t be surprising if Edmonds eclipses 1,200 scrimmage yards.

Isaiah Simmons

After an offseason without any preseason games or even OTAs due to COVID-19, Isaiah Simmons had a tough stretch of games. Simmons could barely see the field at times and fans grew restless.The second half of the 2020 season is where he showed his true talent. At Clemson, Simmons played several positions including safety and a slot corner. The Cardinals started to have him work at edge rusher, in the slot and safety.

Earlier in the season, he was just given the role of an inside linebacker. Over the final three games of the season, his coverage in the slot blossomed as he only allowed two catches for 35 yards. Simmons can move around during the course of the season. But right now, he’s focusing on one area.

“Bouncing around different places in the secondary, I definitely feel like I could bounce around,” said Simmons. As of right now, I’m trying to make sure I master the inside linebacker position.”

There’s no secret that Simmons can be a hybrid linebacker in which every team would kill to have.

Zaven Collins

When you talk about Isaiah Simmons, there’s no point in not discussing rookie linebacker Zaven Collins. Now we know Zaven Collins is just in his first year, so lofty expectations shouldn’t be made.

But Kingsbury is loving the young linebacker duo of Simmons and Collins.

“We like the way they’ve worked,” said Kingsbury. “We like the progress we’ve seen. Excited to see how they perform. They got some talent.”

Collins’ speed and aggression are traits to watch this season. His athletic nature and ways to beat the man in front of him will make the team better.

Zaven Collins is going to be a stud in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/1pqZKPqbPB — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) April 27, 2021

THE ROOKIE Zaven Collins shot out of a cannon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lhBRnjy6Pl — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 14, 2021

Collins will have the benefits of veterans like J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones with Devon Kennard, Markus Golden and even Jordan Hicks at times around him. It won’t be easy to start the season, but Collins is the type of player who should standout in not only his rookie class, but for the whole league.