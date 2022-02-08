Ex-Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald Responds to Kyler Murray’s Instagram Situation

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray has been the talk of the NFL ever since the Pro Bowl on February 6.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, it was uncovered by Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable that Murray has scrubbed all but two posts on Instagram— one from the Pro Bowl and another from his days at Oklahoma.

Did…did Kyler Murray really scrub all Arizona Cardinals references/photos from his Instagram?!? pic.twitter.com/jATKbU1GJs — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) February 7, 2022

This development has been met with many differing opinions. None of Murray’s teammates haven’t given their thoughts on the situation.

Until now. Well actually, a current and also a former Cardinal chimed in on Murray.

Reporters Talk to Current & Former Cardinal

Former Cardinals’ great Larry Fitzgerald is taking part in the WM Phoenix Open, a professional golf tournament that starts on February 10 in Scottsdale, Arizona. On February 8, the 11-time Pro Bowler was at the golf course with golfer Bubba Watson and Cardinals’ impending free-agent wide receiver Christian Kirk at the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day.

Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss asked Fitzgerald why he hasn’t officially announced his retirement and if he misses the game of football.

“I’m not retired,” said Fitzgerald . “I’m 38 years old. I’m a long way from retirement. Yeah, a long way. I had a great run. I wouldn’t change anything. I wish I could’ve delivered more for the valley in terms of winning a championship, but that’s water under the bridge at this point.”

Kirk was asked about Murray scrubbing all but two posts on his Instagram account.

“The guy’s doing what he needs to do and I have no control over that,” said Kirk. “That’s all I’ll say on that one.” The Scottsdale, Arizona native was drafted by the Cardinals in 2018 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 offseason. Kirk caught a career-high 77 receptions in 2021 and developed an even better rapport with Murray, who’s also one of Kirk’s closest friends. The 26-year-old was asked how much Murray’s future will affect his decision during free agency. “It’ll definitely have a deciding factor,” Kirk told reporters. Fitzgerald touched on the Murray Instagram ordeal. “I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while but he looked good in the Pro Bowl looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there,” Fitzgerald said. “I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That’s really what it’s all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody.” Silence From Murray The silence is deafening from the star quarterback on social media and that might be due to the fact athletes simply want to block the noise from the public.

It’s important to point out that Murray has comments limited on his only two posts. This means that a selected group can comment on his posts and are controlled by the user. Social media can be brutal and toxic in terms of people voicing out hatred. Fellow teammate Max Garcia posted a death threat he received on Instagram during a game against the Rams on December 13.

Murray is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. The soon-to-be fourth-year quarterback is eligible to negotiate a future deal since he’s completed three seasons.

Murray did break the silence on February 5 to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban on what needs to change in 2022.

“I wouldn’t get into too much detail but just get better,” Murray said. “I think there are a lot of things we all need to address individually. Team-wise we understand kind of what happened, how we get there. We’ve got to do it together. Obviously, everyone has to work hard individually. When we come together we’ve got to be ready to go, because it doesn’t get any easier.”

The Cardinals offseason has been nothing short of drama so far.