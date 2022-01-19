Playoff Team Steals Lineman Away From Cardinals Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals are stealing a member from the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bengals announced the signing of defensive lineman Zach Kerr off of the Cardinals practice squad on Wednesday, January 19. Kerr played in just three games in 2021 for the Cardinals and played no more than 34% of snaps.

Kerr was undrafted in 2014 and signed with the Colts shortly after. He’s played 95 games in his career and prior to 2021, Kerr has played in at least 10 games each season but has never accumulated more than 33 tackles in a season.

The 31-year-old was also a Cardinal in 2019 before signing a contract with the Panthers in 2020. He then spent time with the 49ers in 2021 for three games and was released – then the Cardinals signed him back for a second time.

The addition comes as the Bengals will face the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the playoffs. Cincinnati needs depth at defensive tackle due to the possibility Josh Tupou won’t be cleared to play.

Kerr was elevated from the practice squad for the Cardinals’ Wild Card game on January 17 and could have a chance to finally see the field for the first time since Week 13.

Coordinator Gets Interview Date

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is scheduled for an interview for the head coach vacancy of the Miami Dolphins on January 21, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The news comes after the Dolphins put out a request to interview Joseph on January 11. The Dolphins fired Brian Flores on January 9, who finished the year 9-8 after a shaky 1-7 start.

Joseph was a defensive coordinator for Miami in 2016 before taking the Denver Broncos head coaching job in 2017.

“It’s pretty cool, it comes with obviously winning and having a good year and being the playoffs,” Joseph on January 14 when asked about Miami’s interest. Obviously, I worked there before, so I’m familiar with the building, the GM and the owner and those things are always good.”

Joseph did face growing pains as head coach in Denver, going 12-21, and was quickly fired after two seasons. But Joseph’s quarterbacks were Case Keenum, Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch. The Broncos’ offense kept putting the defense on the field way too long in Joseph’s tenure.

The Cardinals have seen improvement on defense under Joseph’s supervision, finishing near the top-10 in opposing points per game in the last two seasons. He also had the Cardinals finish a seventh-best 235 yards allowed per game in 2021.

Joseph’s not the only candidate for Miami. According to Rapoport, the Dolphins are also exploring 49ers OC Mike McDaniel and Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore this week. The Dolphins also interviewed Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier on January 16.