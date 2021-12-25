Colts Lose Multiple Players Including All-Pro Defender vs. Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts continue to lose players for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on December 25.

Four plus hours before kickoff, the Colts announced that they’ve lost All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis to the Reserve/COVID list.

The #Colts placed LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal and S Khari Willis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Out for tonight. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2021

The Colts are losing a valuable piece in Leonard, who was just selected to the Pro Bowl this week for the third time in his fourth season. Leonard was just named defensive player of the week in the AFC with his 10 tackle performance against the Patriots.

Since 2018, Darius Leonard’s rank among all NFL linebackers: Solo tackles – 1st

Interceptions – 1st

Total tackles – 2nd

Forced fumbles – 2nd Sat in AZ, the AFC’s reigning defensive player of the week will move into 5th place on the #Colts all-time tackles list. Fourth season. — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) December 22, 2021

It was also announced on December 24 that Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson was placed on the Reserve/COVID list. The Colts are already without starting center Ryan Kelly, who’s away from the team following the death of his daughter and right guard Mark Glowinski after testing positive for COVID-19.

So the Colts will be minus eight starters, four on offense (including three offensive linemen) and four on defense. Six are due to COVID-19 protocols. Safety Andrew Sendejo got a concussion against the Patriots and has been unable to clear the league’s concussion protocol. These losses on offense can hurt not only quarterback Carson Wentz, but also explosive running back Jonathan Taylor.

Latest Cardinals News

As for the Cardinals, they will not have center Rodney Hudson, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips or punter Andy Lee.

Rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore didn’t practice all week due to an ankle injury. Signs point to him being out for Saturday’s game. So there’s a move the Cardinals

According to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, the Cardinals signed WR Greg Dortch to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated DL Josh Mauro and CB Kevin Peterson to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

.@AZCardinals sign from practice squad to active roster WR Greg Dortch. WR Rondale Moore didn't practice all week with an injured ankle. C Rodney Hudson stays on the Covid list, so he's out tonight. Inactives come out 90 minutes before kickoff.https://t.co/6g02K803qa — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 25, 2021

The good news for the Cardinals is that running back James Conner is expected to play, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.