Cowboys Could Affect Cardinals’ Draft Plans: Report

The NFL draft is just hours away and while it’s been quiet on the Arizona Cardinals’ end, there is a team that could alter the team from the desert’s plans.

In the first round, Arizona selects with the 23rd overall pick and the Dallas Cowboys are right behind them at 24.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, the Cowboys are interested in trading up from the 24th pick and into the 17 to 23 range and have their eyes on two prospects.

“I’m told the building is split on Treylon Burks,” said Slater. “The other guy they’re keeping an eye on is Zion Johnson. I’m told, in the building, this guy could be a really good center. In the building, they think that this guy could be a really great center. Smart enough to be your next Travis Frederick.”

The scenarios really are all over the place for Dallas. I told you what 12-15 looked like for a trade up. 17-23 introduces a few more names and what it would cost. I’ll have the potential wipeout scenarios in the next hour. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/dqldUKoAgo — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 28, 2022

That presents a possible conundrum with the Cardinals.

The team has visited with receiver Treylon Burks and according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Cardinals will target offensive lineman Zion Johnson if they’re shut out from taking a wide receiver.

Some interesting nuggets from @TonyPauline, who last year predicted Zaven Collins to Arizona… The Cardinals want a receiver but should they be shutout, will target guards Zion Johnson and Keynon Green. Mentions DT Logan Hall as a wildcard. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) April 27, 2022

Pauline is also reporting the Cowboys are looking to trade up from their original pick.

Word out of Vegas is the Dallas Cowboys are working to trade up from the 24th pick. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 28, 2022

Slater also reported on April 27 that the Cowboys were interested in trading up between picks 12 and 15 and are targeting players in the 12-15 range such as Charles Cross, Drake London and Trevor Penning.

But if that tougher task doesn’t materialize, there is a scenario where the Cowboys could leapfrog the Cardinals.

Watch Out For Another Rival Team

While there have been no rumors on the Cardinals on April 28, the Green Bay Packers are another team who could alter Arizona’s plans.

The Packers hold the 22nd and 28th overall picks and according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, they are a team that could also move up for a wide receiver.

Another team exploring a move up: the #Packers, who own Nos. 22 and 28 and may need to move up for their receiver of choice. https://t.co/aLHSr2PfSv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2022

The Cowboys, Cardinals and Packers are linked to wide receivers due to the offseason losses of one key player at the position — Amari Cooper, Christian Kirk and Davante Adams.

Green Bay, however, also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling. While the Packers don’t have a history of selecting a wide receiver in the first round, this year could spell differently.

Pelissero didn’t mention which pick the Packers could trade up with, but the Cardinals are certainly in a full-arms race for any wide receiver they love.

In terms of wide receivers, Arizona has also been linked to Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Georgia’s George Pickens.