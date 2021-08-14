Cardinals Undrafted WR Makes Leaping Catch Against Cowboys in Win [WATCH]

In dramatic fashion, the Arizona Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-16 as time expired in their first preseason game of 2021. But it might not have happened if it wasn’t for one play.

What shouldn’t be forgotten is undrafted WR Greg Dortch’s amazing gliding catch in the fourth quarter down 16-13 on a second down and 15 play.

The grab was so good, you need to see it in another angle.

Dortch was undrafted in 2019 and signed with the New York Jets as a free agent. He’s been on the practice squad for the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, and Atlanta Falcons ever since. On August 3, the Cardinals signed Dortch and was utilized in the punt return game as well against the Cowboys.

The 5’7, 165-pound gadget player is making a case to stick on the team, and the best way to do it is having a performance like Friday night.

Greg Dortch just made of the best catches I’ve seen in a long time, in traffic, over a defender’s helmet. Dirty. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 14, 2021

Third-string QB Chris Streveler was impressive in the fourth quarter, getting Arizona into field-goal range twice with his ability to run with the football.

Then, new addition kicker Matt Prater came in to save the day. Cardinals fans know too much about the ineffectiveness of kickers. I think they’ve finally gotten the kicker they’ve dreamed of.

Matt Prater with the game winner — a 47-yard field goal as time expires as the Cardinals clip the Cowboys 19-16 at State Farm Stadium. Prater 4 for 4 on FGs for the night. Man, it pays to have a kicker at crunch time, don't it? — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) August 14, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys lost their second preseason game, but most notable for them is projected starter defensive tackle Neville Gallimore sustaining an elbow injury in the first half of the contest. According to head coach Mike McCarthy, Gaillimore’s injury is “significant”.

Nothing at the moment is significant on the Cardinal’s injury front. Running back Jonathan Ward left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and safety Chris Banjo had a hamstring injury in the second half.

Cardinals’ Rookies Take Off

This 2021 draft class is something general manager Steve Keim can be proud of. It creates possibilities that most recent Cardinals draft classes haven’t provided.

Linebacker Zaven Collins was ferocious in the first quarter.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore seemed to be everywhere on the field. Whenever you need the screen game to work, Moore’s got you covered. Whenever you need a speedster in the backfield in motion, Moore’s right there to have your back.

When Moore is on the field, it’d be ridiculous not getting him involved.

Rondale Moore was targeted on 36% of his routes vs. Cowboys Highest by any rookie this preseason 🤩 pic.twitter.com/10eaeFOOnw — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 14, 2021

Rookie cornerback Marco Wilson was one of our five under-the-radar players to watch against the Cowboys. You could make the case Wilson was the most impressive of the three. We know Collins and Moore have the talent, but fourth-rounder Wilson is someone who can surprise the world with his coverage abilities.

#AZCardinals Marco Wilson was an absolute beast last night. Tight coverage and had a near interception. Tay Gowan was tested as well and he delivered. Good coverage throughout the 2nd half https://t.co/vtS4Iojmha — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) August 14, 2021

Benjamin Lights Out

While running back Eno Benjamin wasn’t drafted in 2021, he might as well have redshirted. Benjamin didn’t play a single game in 2020. Kingsbury credits Benjamin for sticking to the plan.

“We always knew what he can do with the ball in his hands,” said Kingsbury. “He’s a dynamic runner, great vision, great feet. Last season was unfortunate for him that he didn’t get his preseason reps. He’s done a really nice job in camp. Much more focused, much more dialed in and is playing at a high level.”

Benjamin got his first NFL touchdown. The vision Kingsbury was talking about was shown in the play.

He’s making the case for returning kicks as well.

You couldn’t ask for a better showing from Benjamin, and the talk of who should be RB3 for the Cardinals will continue.

Eno Benjamin showing off his speed on a 38-yard run. He could be the right backup for the Chase Edmonds-James Conner duo. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 14, 2021

Both Fronts Struggled

It was understandable that the defensive line had its lapses. The whole starting DL was out and the Cowboys have one of the better offensive lines in football which rank sixth according to Pro Football Focus.

It’s the Cards’ offensive line that showed areas to dissect. Center Rodney Hudson and left tackle D.J. Humphries were flagged in the early part of the game.

The Cowboys had their way with Josh Miles, who was having a great camp. That led to Colt McCoy being sacked twice. Kelvin Beachum allowed one sack, but aside from the one play looked decent. Streveler also had to use his mobility with the pocket collapsing in the last two quarters.

Overall, the offensive line needs to play better moving forward.

But, when the offensive line is the one area that struggled, Cardinals fans should feel pretty happy about their first preseason game.