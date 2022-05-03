Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Responds to PED Suspension

After being suspended for six games due to violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins put out a public statement on Twitter.

Hopkins tweeted: “In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance-enhancing drugs. To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked.”

“I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could’ve happened,” Hopkins continued. “But even as careful as I’ve been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it.”

See you Week 7. pic.twitter.com/rHTofEx7jK — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 3, 2022

Hopkins’ six-game suspension is a result of a positive test result from an anabolic agent according to the NFL’s updated PED policy.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the suspension on the first Monday after the NFL draft. The latest news to Hopkins adds to an already drama-filled Cardinals offseason that started with Kyler Murray’s contract situation in January.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Hopkins Forfeits Six-Game Salary

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Hopkins will lose up to $5.2 million in the six games he will lose in 2022. The Cardinals could elect to cut him as his suspension voids his guaranteed salary for 2022.

Of course, that’s highly unlikely as Hopkins is the Cardinals’ number one wideout. Hopkins missed seven games in 2021 with hamstring and knee injuries and still led the Cardinals with eight receiving touchdowns. The Cardinals were 3-4 in Hopkins’ absences, including their 34-11 playoff loss to the Rams. In 10 games played last season, Hopkins posted 42 catches for 572 yards as the team went 8-2.

The three-time first-team All-Pro has 157 receptions and 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons in Arizona, spanning only 26 games.

He’s eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games before the regular season and will be put on the Cardinals’ active roster after the team’s sixth regular-season game.

Cardinals Trading for WR is Paramount

Just after breaking the Hopkins news, Schefter noted that the loss of Christian Kirk, as well as the latest Hopkins news, could be reasons why the Cardinals traded for former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown during the NFL draft.

Arizona is losing DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game suspension, it lost Christian Kirk to Jacksonville during free agency, and it adds more insight into the Cardinals’ draft-day trade for former Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Hopkins’ potential absence “was indeed a factor” in attempting and succeeding to land Brown. The Cardinals knew the suspension was going to happen for a while.

Brown was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2019. His best season came in 2021, finishing with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

Kyler Murray was teammates with Brown in their college days at Oklahoma and their past experience could help lessen the hole Hopkins’ absence presents in September and October.