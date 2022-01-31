Trade Involving Cardinals ‘Still Hurting’ NFL Team Entering 2022

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim certainly has his regrets throughout his tenure with the team. Many general managers can attest to that. But there is one avenue that you cannot deny is Keim’s biggest strength.

Trades.

Keim took the role of GM in 2013, who started as a scout with the organization in 1999 and slowly moved up the ranks as director of college scouting, director of player personnel and vice president of player personnel.

Keim’s first-ever trade as a GM was trading for Carson Palmer, who played some of the best football of his career and led the Cardinals to the NFC Championship game in 2015. The Raiders got in return a sixth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

In 2016, Arizona acquired Pro Bowl edge rusher Chandler Jones from the New England Patriots for Jonathan Cooper and a second-round pick. Who swindles Bill Belichick and the Patriots?

That leaves one trade that many can argue is the best move Keim’s made as general manager.

AFC Team Still Feeling Trade Effects

After a 5-10-1 season in 2019, the Cardinals needed a playmaker for second-year QB Kyler Murray and second-year head coach HC Kliff Kingsbury.

So in March of 2020, the Cardinals traded running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote a piece on January 31 called “NFL Trades Still Hurting Their Teams Entering 2022.” Knox touched on six trades and included the Hopkins trade in his article.

Here’s what Knox had to say:

“The draft picks became defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and part of a package to acquire offensive lineman Marcus Cannon. Johnson was merely a serviceable committee member in 2021, while Blacklock and Cannon started a combined six games. So, the return obviously wasn’t good for Houston. The absence of Hopkins remains a problem too. Though he was limited to 10 games this past season and landed on injured reserve following knee surgery, he was still a reliable target. Hopkins caught eight touchdowns and provided a quarterback rating of 133.6 when targeted. When healthy in 2020, he had 1,407 receiving yards and was named to the Pro Bowl. Having Hopkins would have been tremendous for rookie quarterback Davis Mills this past season. Mills pretty much had Brandin Cooks as his only reliable target. Cooks led Houston with 1,037 receiving yards, while no other player reached 500 yards.”

Since the trade, the Cardinals are 19-14 while the Texans are 8-25. You also have to take into account that Hopkins missed seven games in 2021. And not only did the Cardinals steal away Hopkins from the Texans, but they also have former Texans five-time Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt.

Keim later spoke on the “Doug and Wolf” show on 98.7, Arizona’s Sports Station about the tension of the Hopkins trade and that he knew the team was trading for the wide receiver for “a month to a month-and-a-half” before the news broke.