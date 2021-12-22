Barstool Personality Calls out Cardinals Twitter Account: ‘Make This Right’

It’s already been three days since the Detroit Lions beatdown of the Arizona Cardinals on December 19.
Coming into the matchup, the Cardinals were favored by almost 13 points, which was the largest betting spread of the Week 15 slate. The Lions proceeded to never trail in the game and won their second game of the season.
ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!
While the team has gotten criticism for losing, there’s actually been more heat on an unusual aspect.
The Cardinals social media team.
Internet Goes Berserk After Loss
As of December 22, the Cardinals’ social media account has made no acknowledgment of the loss in Detroit. The account’s last tweet during the blowout loss was the Cardinals’ garbage-time touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Internet was relentless on the social media team. Barstool Sports personality Dan “Big Cat” Katz led the charge on the morning of December 20, calling the Twitter account out for their disregard of their demise.
Katz has now made the Cardinals ‘cursed as a franchise until they make this right.’
Big Cat has an immense following of over 1 million followers and is a huge Chicago Bears fan, and that team has plenty of experience of posting losses. They’ve posted 10 final score graphics of their losses.
The Cardinals haven’t acknowledged their four losses on Twitter and have a history prior to the 2021 season of not doing so. And this isn’t the first time the Cardinals social media team has made a goof.
When the Cardinals win, they sometimes post playful banter. After their win against the Los Angeles Rams in October, they photoshopped a Cardinal standing on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
After their last win versus the Bears, things went horribly wrong. Arizona’s social media team posted an image of Chicago’s Cloud Gate sculpture converted to look like an ‘L,’ and added a cardinal sitting on top of it.
Unfortunately, it resulted in an image that looks somewhat provocative and backfired in a hilarious way.
Going back to the final score debacle, the Cardinals’ Twitter account has been drenched with trolls asking for the final score to the Lions game. And the site has chosen to ignore everyone, re-tweeting Kelvin Beachum for a Walter Payton Man of the Year vote and other normal daily tweets.
They even got littered with people asking for the final score on a post congratulating Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks on the birth of his baby girl.
It seems like the Twitter army will not stop – even three days after the loss. While eyes will be on the Cardinals against the Colts on Christmas Day, social media will have its eyes on the Cardinals’ Twitter account moves.