Cardinals Instagram Account Trolls Kyler Murray, Signals Huge Hint

In case you missed it, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shared a theory on February 10 on why Kyler Murray scrubbed all but two Instagram posts.

“The only thing I can think was because he wanted to show off some new outfits for the upcoming season and he didn’t want you guys looking at the old ones,” Hopkins told former NFL quarterback Rich Gannon and Bruce Murray on SiriusXM.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and said “things were very uncomfortable in that building that week” after the Cardinals’ loss to the Rams in the playoffs.

The talk of Super Bowl LVI week has been non-stop Murray ever since his social media was uncovered after the Pro Bowl on February 6.

However, there’s a new element to the social media situation that might shed light on everything.

Cardinals IG Clowns Murray

After four days of silence, the official team gave a clue as to what all the fuss is surrounding Murray’s Instagram account.

Fanduel personality Gabb Goudy posted a screenshot of the Cardinals’ official Instagram account, which only has two posts of Murray — a picture of Murray on 2019 draft day and a picture of the quarterback at the 2021 Pro Bowl.

the cardinals have also updated their IG 👀 woah pic.twitter.com/FI7xLlsjaK — gabb goudy (@gabbgoudy) February 11, 2022

Both Murray and the Cardinals’ Instagram account scrubbed every post but two and the same two posts on each account are three years apart. This could mean three things. Either the Cardinals are trolling Murray’s social media use, the team is rebranding their uniforms or all of the above.

You can make the argument it’s all of the above.

The Cardinals have been in dire need of new uniforms as the team has worn the same threads since 2005. They’ve only gotten additions with a black alternate jersey and a black Color Rush version and a majority of the fanbase have pleaded before the 2021 season for new uniforms.

I'm really surprised that Cardinals have no plans to change their uniforms anytime soon. They are still wearing the awful Reebook designed uniforms from 2005. pic.twitter.com/OYcOEpPm4w — Addicted to Helmets (@addicted2helmet) October 27, 2019

USA Today’s Nate Davis ranked the Cardinals dead last in uniform rankings. He wrote:

QB Kyler Murray and, apparently, an overwhelming fraction of the fan base want an overhaul. They’re right, it’s long overdue. Piping + panels = putrid. What was wrong with the Pat Tillman era, featuring Arizona’s state flag on simpler white jerseys anyway?

In 2020, Murray commented about his team’s uniforms on his Twitch livestream.

“No, I don’t like our uniforms,” Murray said. “They’re outdated.”

You would think a franchise that drafted Murray would listen to his opinion. The star quarterback has even posted on his Instagram story throwback uniforms from an account called “cards_need_new_uniforms” that the team could wear again.

And funny enough, the Cardinals have changed their profile picture to their logo with a white background, indicating they could be going back to their throwback uniforms from the then-Phoenix Cardinals’ white-on-red away attire. The league approved alternate helmets in 2021 for the 2022 season according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

If you can’t beat him, join him (in the IG scrubbing). pic.twitter.com/sBh7YeJhYp — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) February 11, 2022

The 2021 AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals unveiled new uniforms that were desperately needed and they’re now a win away from winning the Super Bowl.

We know, they’re just jerseys. But you never know.

Social Media Reacts

Cardinals Twitter stayed up late at night on February 10 and had reactions to the troll-job by the team’s Instagram account.

Cardinals insta delete all their posts besides a picture of draft day kyler and him at the pro bowl💀💀💀💀 — Andrew (temp Bengos fan🟠⚫) (@HC_PARDUE) February 11, 2022

The Arizona Cardinals Instagram has scrubbed every picture of everyone except for Kyler Murray. Per massive Twitter over reactions to this kind of thing, it has to mean every other player on the roster is done for. pic.twitter.com/H9vhwV4coj — British IdiotGang (@BritishBirdgang) February 11, 2022

Cardinals honoring Kyler on IG 😂 — Kirbs (@BayAreaSooner_) February 11, 2022

12 News’s Cameron Cox gave credit to the team’s social media team and Tim DeLaney, the VP of Broadcasting and Digital Content for the Cardinals.