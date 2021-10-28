NFL Insider & Medical Expert Share Insane Details on Cardinals’ J.J. Watt

Unfortunate injury news shook the masses across the NFL, but it mainly crushed every Arizona Cardinals player, coach, fan, you name it.

According to sources of ESPN’s Adam Schefter on October 27, J.J. Watt “will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery.”

A new update on October 28 from NFL insider Rapoport reveals “suffered a dislocated shoulder and other associated damage from Sunday and he’ll have surgery mid-next week to repair it.”

Sources told him Watt tore his labrum, bicep, rotator cuff and dislocated his shoulder.

How serious does an injury have to be to sideline #AZCardinals DE JJ Watt? Sources say he actual tore his labrum, his bicep, and his rotator cuff — and dislocated his shoulder. Watt was playing some of his best football and helped change the culture for the undefeated AZ team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2021

Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro does give a somewhat optimistic viewpoint on Watt’s status. His status will depend on his second opinion in the next day or so.

JJ Watt’s status for the remainder of the season will very much depend on what the second opinion of his shoulder says. That should happen in next day or so. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 28, 2021

At first, Watt was just ruled out for the October 28th matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Watt didn’t practice all week leading up to Thursday’s game against the Packers. This news was stunning to hear as there were no clues at all to the seriousness of his injury.

One medical expert reveals what truly happened to Watt.

Expert Explains Watt’s Injury

Rapoport explained that Watt did damage attempting to tackle Houston Texans QB Davis Mills.

#AZCardinals DE JJ Watt suffered a dislocated shoulder and other associated damage from Sunday, sources say, and he’ll have surgery mid-next week to repair it. Watt did the damage attempting to tackle #Texans QB Davis Mills along the sideline, but played several more plays. pic.twitter.com/iKmfrA8eeV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2021

Ex-NFL football head team doctor David Chao posted a video on his Youtube channel explaining what happened to Watt.





Just like Rapoport says, Chao tells his viewers that he injured it trying to outstretch for Mills.

“He has a left elbow brace on. He always wears it on and falls on an outstretched left shoulder and most likely dislocates his shoulder.”

Chao then goes on to say how Watt played through the injury.

“Kudos to J.J. Watt and how tough he is. You don’t really even know that he is injured. The next play, inside move on the lineman and gets a quarterback hurry. Later on in the game, including the third quarter, you see him flexing his elbow and arm but he does return to play. In several plays, he’s favoring the left shoulder.”

Chao found a shocking clue during the game relating to Watt’s current diagnosis.

“But here’s the key. Early in the fourth quarter, a new shoulder harness brace that’s put on him. Consistent with what we’ve said for shoulder dislocation.”

Any Chance Watt Returns in 21′?

Now, we all know Schefter’s report that Watt’s surgery is season-ending. Chao concurs as well.

“It appears he dislocated his shoulder, tried to continue playing heroically, did not finish the game. Undoubtedly, he has a labrum tear. If Watt’s reported surgery is to repair a torn labrum, he will be out for the duration of the season and the playoffs.”

Chao gives a sense of Rapoport’s report on “other associated damage” as a reason why he can’t play through the injury.

The associated damage reported here may be what drives the not playing thru the season. Breakdown of injury here: https://t.co/Y2YpSFbdFp https://t.co/GJitMsZWJd — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 28, 2021

This situation is a lot different than Watt’s torn pectoral injury, where he suffered a torn pectoral in Week 8 of 2019. He underwent successful surgery to repair his torn left pectoral muscle and missed just 8 games.

“Different surgery than he had a couple of years ago with his torn pec tendon where he came back and really set a record and played a little bit in the playoffs. This time, with late October surgery, I don’t really see how he can beat the odds of returning to play even if the Cardinals go to the playoffs or go to the Super Bowl.”

Chao has already mentioned that Watt most likely can’t play through the injury. But is there another alternative?

“Could he maybe try to play through with a harness or brace, maybe? But it seems like he already tried and doing the best thing to come back 100 percent is maybe the right thing for him and I think that’s already where he’s headed at this point in time.