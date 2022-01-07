Cardinals’ J.J. Watt Tweets Instant Reaction to Potential Return

In case you missed it, the Arizona Cardinals announced that J.J. Watt is designated to return from the injured reserve list.

Watt can begin practicing and has the ability to be activated within the next 21 days. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has given Watt major props for handling his rehabilitation.

“He’s attacked that rehab just like you assumed he would,” said Kingsbury. “Nobody’s ever seen anybody go at it quite like he has over the last couple months.”

While Watt hasn’t publicly spoken about the matter, he did tweet out a reaction to the news.

Watt sent out a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger poking out from a tree in the movie “Predator.”

Fellow Cardinals lineman Zach Allen gave hints on a potential return of Watt in the playoffs on January 6.

“He’s obviously working hard,” said Allen. “I don’t think I have the security clearance to give that information away.”

Watt sent a cryptic message to Allen’s quote.

The Cardinals signed Watt to a two-year deal in the 2021 offseason for a reason, and that is to provide stability in the trenches. They’ve only gotten seven games out of Watt in his first season as the 32-year-old’s season appeared to be over after suffering a shoulder surgery to the Texans in Week 7. Watt reportedly tore his biceps, labrum, rotator cuff and dislocated his shoulder according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

But potentially having Watt in the playoffs is a game-changer.

With one game to go against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, with Watt likely out, the Cardinals still have a chance to win the division. A Cardinals win and a Rams loss and they’re playing in State Farm Stadium in the first round of the playoffs.

This story will be updated…