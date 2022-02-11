Cardinals’ J.J. Watt Shares Emotional Viral Moment With Brother T.J. Watt

No Arizona Cardinals player took home any hardware at the 2021 NFL Honors award show on February 10.

But that didn’t stop one Cardinal from sharing a special moment with a fellow family member.

Brothers Make History

Cardinals’ J.J. Watt has won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award three times in his illustrious career. He wouldn’t win the award in 2021, but there would be history.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was presented the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award by his brother as it marks the first time that brothers have both won the award. The Cardinals’ defensive end won the award with the Houston Texans in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

The two brothers hugged and J.J. took to Twitter to show how proud he was of his brother.

Some moments are just special. Couldn’t be more proud of you @_TJWatt Truly. #KeepChasing pic.twitter.com/QlpJ7VOycp — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 11, 2022

T.J. Watt thanked J.J. as well as his brother, Steelers teammate fullback Derek Watt, and said, “You guys have just pushed me so much to be able to get me to this point.” T.J. thanked his parents and his fiancée Dani Rhodes, who were all in attendance.

The Watt brothers have now won four of the last 10 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards. T.J. had 22.5 sacks in 2021, which tied Michael Strahan’s record for sacks in a regular season. What was even more remarkable was the fact Watt accomplished this feat in just 15 games. T.J. joins the 20 sack club in a regular-season club in which J.J. has done that twice in his career (2012 and 2014).

NFL.com revealed that T.J. Watt received 42 of a possible 50 votes, with rookie Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons totaling five votes and Rams All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald getting three.

Watt became the seventh Steeler of all time to win the award: Mean Joe Greene (1972, 1974), Mel Blount (1975), Jack Lambert (1976), Rod Woodson (1993), James Harrison (2008) and Troy Polamalu (2010). Every winner except Harrison has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This looks like a challenge Watt is willing to take on as the 27-year-old has accumulated 72 sacks in just five seasons in the league.

The product from Wisconsin signed a four-year deal worth $112 million just before the 2021 regular season, which is the largest contract for a defensive player in league history. Watt finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2020 as Aaron Donald took home the hardware.

This meant everything to Watt as he accepted the award.

“I grew up coming to this award show,” said Watt. “I think I’ve been five or six times—and never came home with hardware. But every time I left more motivated than the time I got here, and I promise, this only motivates me more.”