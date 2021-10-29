Packers’ Preston Smith Takes Unnecessary Shot at Cardinals’ J.J. Watt

There are three guarantees in life. Death, taxes and stellar games between the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers games.

After a tough defensive stop on fourth down on the goal line, the Cardinals had two huge completions. Kyler Murray found A.J. Green for 23 yards, then Christian Kirk for 29. Chase Edmonds had an unbelievable reception to get the Cardinals in field goal range.

But the biggest, most electric moment had to be the last play in the game when Murray threw a ball to A.J. Green in the endzone, where Rasul Douglas made a game-saving interception. Down 24-21, a touchdown for the Cardinals would’ve likely won the game.

Green wasn’t looking or ready for the ball, as Murray was throwing a back-shoulder pass.

Beforehand, Murray also got up slowly after being tackled by Packers safety Darnell Savage with close to a minute to play in the game. He was favoring his left ankle after the play.

Murray answered questions after the game concerning his injury.

“Yeah, I’m good. Guy rolled up on me, but other than that it’s just unfortunate to lose like that,” said Murray.

As for the Packers, they pull off a miraculous win and are tied with the best record with the Cardinals at 7-1.

Aaron Rodgers had a few messages for Murray after the game.

“I said I respected the way he plays,” Rodgers said. “He’s started off with some incredible years he’s putting together. He’s so talented – arm talent. Obviously, he runs all over the place. I said, ‘We’ll see you in the playoffs.'”

While it was an incredible finish, there was also an unreal reaction from a Packers player on social media.

Defender Trolls Watt

The Cardinals won’t have All-Pro defensive tackle J.J. Watt for the rest of the season, who needs surgery after dislocating his shoulder. On October 28, sources told NFL insider Ian Rapoport that Watt tore his labrum, bicep, rotator cuff on top of dislocating his shoulder.

Arizona has gone through many trials and tribulations. They were without their head coach due to COVID, Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson due to injury and two corners Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson against the Cleveland Browns.

Watt voiced out his frustrations on the naysayers towards the end of their blowout 37-14 win.

“How about instead of making excuses for why we win, maybe we’re just f****** better,” said Watt. “Maybe we’re just f****** better. F****** excuses. They win because of this. They win because of that. F*** that. Maybe we’re just a little bit f****** better. Get the F*** out of here. F****** injuries. F****** COVID. No head coach. It don’t f****** matter.

“MAYBE WE’RE JUST F***ING BETTER!” 😤 JJ Watt had some things to say last Sunday:

pic.twitter.com/Cr8uDY9jy7 — Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) October 22, 2021

The Packers used Watt’s material from October 17.

Linebacker Preston Smith after the game took an indirect shot towards Watt, and everyone caught on in the replies.

They keep making excuses why we keep winning maybe it’s because we’re just fucking better 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) October 29, 2021

JJ Watt reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/KaPDcURx7s — chris (@chrisfrisk12) October 29, 2021

It was weird considering Watt’s commentary wasn’t directed towards the Packers. Not only that, Watt couldn’t even play because of the multiple injuries that will sideline him for possibly the rest of the season.

Nose tackle Kenny Clark chimed in as well, mirroring Smith.

Maybe we’re just better🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) October 29, 2021

Both are obviously making fun of Watt’s sideline commentary. But there is another similar reason as to why they trolled Watt.

Cardinals & Packers Similar Scenarios

The short week came at the worst time for both respective organizations.

The Packers didn’t have their top three receivers active in Davante Adams and Allen Lazard due to COVID-19 protocols and Marquez-Valdez-Scantling because of injury. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who tore his ACL in December of last year, returned to practice last week but remains on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Packers have weathered the storm of injuries and COVID just like the Cardinals. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander has been out as well previously mentioned linebacker Preston Smith. and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

And just like losing Kingsbury due to COVID, the Packers lost their defensive coordinator Joe Barry for Thursday’s game.

Many people overreacted to their blowout loss in Week 1 against the Saints, but have now won seven in a row since.

We all know about the Cardinals’ injuries. Watt is out for the season. The Cardinals were down to third-string center Sean Harlow against the Packers.

But both clubs have gone through so much adversity and it seems it isn’t done for the Packers. Tight end Robert Tonyan appeared to have suffered a significant knee injury according to Rapoport.

From @GMFB: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray says his ankle is fine, while #Packers TE Robert Tonyan appeared to have suffered a significant knee injury. pic.twitter.com/y4YbAFcfim — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

Packers rookie running back Kylin Hill suffered a torn ACL after Jonathan Ward’s brutal hit, which gave him a concussion, in the third quarter.

Fortunately, both teams get 10 much-needed days off.