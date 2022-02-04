Cardinals’ James Conner Has Touching Exchange With Cancer Survivor’s Father [WATCH]

Five Arizona Cardinals players have made it to Las Vegas, Nevada for the 2021-2022 Pro Bowl. Quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, linebacker Chandler Jones, safety Budda Baker and left tackle D.J. Humphries will all take part in the festivities.

This is Conner’s first Pro Bowl in a Cardinals uniform with the other as a Pittsburgh Steeler. For Humphries, he will be making his first Pro Bowl selection of his career. The 28-year-old offensive tackle was initially an alternate and was named to replace Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith.

Conner will be entering free agency after signing a one-year contract with Arizona in 2021. On February 3, the two-time Pro Bowler had a moving interaction that went viral on social media.

Conner’s Conversation Goes Viral

Conner had to fight cancer before reaching the NFL.

On December 4, 2015, Conner announced he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma while playing college football at Pittsburgh. Thankfully on May 23, 2016, Conner announced on social media that he was cancer-free.

In 2017, Conner was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl with close to 1,500 scrimmage yards in 13 games. Fast forward to 2021, Conner made his second Pro Bowl scoring 18 total touchdowns in 15 games with the Cardinals.

On February 3, Conner was approached on the field in Las Vegas by a father whose daughter had cancer.

“When you were in Pittsburgh, you signed some stuff for a little girl who had cancer,” said the father. “That was my daughter. You’ve been her favorite player ever since.”

Then the father, when asked by Conner if her daughter was healthy, said, “She’s all good. All healthy.”

The father told Conner that his daughter will be in Las Vegas on February 4.

“She’s going to get all star-struck and won’t talk to you. She’s a 14-year-old girl or she might just talk your ear off. She has, like all your jerseys. She doesn’t have the Arizona one yet.”

Conner’s always been a class act in every walk of life including the cancer community. In 2019, the running back interacted with a Steelers fan who has a rare incurable cancer.

Conner Discusses Future

On February 3, Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck asked Conner about his upcoming free agency.

“(I) would love to continue out there (in Arizona),” he said. “I’m excited to see what’s next. I’m a man of faith so I know it will all work out for me.”

Conner also spoke about the ending of the Cardinals season.

“Just missing the game,” said Conner. It’s not the way we wanted to end. We had so much talent on our team. We’ll try to fight through and regroup and get back to it and get another shot next year.”

The Cardinals also have another free agent in the running back room in Chase Edmonds. According to OverTheCap’s Jason Fitzgerald, the Cardinals are $813 thousand over the 2022 salary cap.

The team will have to do some maneuvering to become strong players in free agency.