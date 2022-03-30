Analyst Labels Cardinals Pro Bowler ‘Worst Free-Agent Signing’

The Arizona Cardinals haven’t been aggressive, to say the least, when it comes to offseason signings.

Key members of the 2021 Cardinals team have moved on to different teams due to free agency — Chandler Jones (Raiders), Christian Kirk (Jaguars) and Chase Edmonds (Miami Dolphins).

Tight end Zach Ertz received the biggest Cardinals payday in free agency, signing a three-year, $31 million contract to remain with the team.

Despite Ertz earning the largest contract from the Cardinals in 2022, one other contract is getting push-back by an analyst.

Bleacher Report Criticizes RB Deal

On March 29, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay called the James Conner re-signing the Cardinals’ worst of the offseason. After making the Pro Bowl in 2021, Conner signed a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed to remain in Arizona.

Kay doesn’t agree with the price that general manager Steve Keim paid to bring back Conner.

“While his scoring output was undeniably impressive, Conner is now being paid as a near-top-10 running back despite finishing 27th in rushing yards last year,” wrote Kay. “That’s an expensive signing for an aging goal-line and short-yardage back who’s never had a season with 1,000-plus rushing yards.”

Conner ended up with 18 total touchdowns in 2021, which were tied for second-most in the league. The discovery of Conner as a receiver impressed Kay, but the loss of Edmonds could hinder Conner moving forward.

“While Conner does add a bit of value as a receiver—he caught 37 passes for 375 yards last season—Arizona will have to rely more on the plodding back moving forward after former backfield mate Chase Edmonds signed with the Miami Dolphins,” said Kay. “Altogether, this was a poor financial decision for a club that should be looking to save money wherever possible as it inches closer to hitting the salary cap.”

RB Still Remains a Need

Conner was a major contributor for the Cardinals in 2021 and became a force in short-yardage situations and out of the backfield as a pass-catcher.

Of course, there are other crucial needs on the roster. The defensive line, wide receiver and cornerback positions can use upgrades after the losses of Jones, Kirk and free agent CB Robert Alford and WR A.J. Green who are still available.

But the running back position needs a compliment to Conner, similar to Edmonds, in 2022. The depth chart sees Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward as the other alternatives, and neither gives the Cardinals certainty that they’re the answer. It’s hard to see the Cardinals drafting a running back in the first round of the draft, but the later rounds could see the team search for one.

Watch out for Arizona State running back Rachaad White, who the Cardinals spoke to during the NFL combine.

“I’ve played two years here at Arizona State, 15 games the past three years, so I know they’ve been very successful, especially starting out in the season,” White said on March 3. “Would I like to stay in the Valley? I like Arizona a lot so I wouldn’t mind that.”

“Honestly, I’ll say they’re a pretty good team, got a great coaching staff I think. And yes of course I’ve spoken with them.”

If drafted by the Cardinals, White would join Benjamin as ASU alumnus in the running back room.