49ers’ Jimmie Ward Mocks Kyler Murray’s TD Celebration, Backfires in Cardinals’ Win

The San Francisco 49ers held the loaded Arizona Cardinals’ offense to just 10 points in the first three quarters. The Cardinals had trouble on offense after tight end Maxx Williams’ gruesome knee injury at the end of the second quarter.

Arizona also lost their veteran center Rodney Hudson due to a ribs injury. Even Kyler Murray had a little trouble with his right bicep and had a trainer tending to it on the sidelines.

With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Cardinals up 10-7, running back Chase Edmonds fumbled a short pass in which the 49ers recovered at midfield.

Afterward, a pack of 49ers’ defenders including cornerback Jimmie Ward huddled together and had their own celebrations in the endzone. Well, one of them wasn’t original.

Ward did a troll job, making fun of Murray’s meditating celebration that he did against Minnesota and Jacksonville.

Jimmie Ward’s troll game >>>> pic.twitter.com/doEy8VTsnl — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) October 10, 2021

There’s one caveat. The clock still showed eight minutes left in the quarter. The 49ers’ offense came onto the field and failed on fourth-down. That was the Cardinals’ fourth takeaway on the 49ers’ fourth downs.

Murray and company got the ball back. While it was underthrown, Murray targeted Hopkins on a deep throw with Jimmie Ward covering him.

Ward misjudged the throw and Hopkins won the battle.

They went right back to Hopkins. Murray called for an audible and found Hopkins on the other side of the field for the touchdown.

That’s all she wrote as the Cardinals defeated the 49ers 17-10. The Cardinals got the last laugh after some too-soon trolling and remain to be the only undefeated team at 5-0 and are 2-0 against the NFC West. While the win wasn’t pretty, it was a clear message to the rest of the league that even one of their worst offensive games can lead to wins.

Cardinals’ Injuries Mount

The first half was as physical of a football game as you’re ever going to see in 2021.

It started with a collision on the goal-line in the first quarter. 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance had his team driving and on a fourth-and-goal play, Lance went head-on with Isaiah Simmons. Arizona forced a turnover on downs. The Cardinals’ red zone defense has been lights out and they kept the Rams, one of the best teams in the league, out of the end zone for three-quarters last week.

Find a better goal-line defense. We dare you. pic.twitter.com/dFz8qrqFwe — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 10, 2021

Unfortunately for Simmons, that hit hurt him the most and forced him to go to the blue tent. He was evaluated for a concussion. Simmons returned to the sideline afterward and then returned to the game in the second half.

Another physical play occurred against the Cardinals but this time it looks even worse. Tight end Maxx Williams caught a pass from Kyler Murray and after reaching the first down, Emmanuel Moseley’s helmet hit his right knee on a tackle. Williams was carted off the field and looks like a serious injury.

Both teams gathered around him and comforted him as he was headed off to the locker room. It was no surprise to see the team reporting Williams is out for the game and will not return. To make matters worse on offense, the Cardinals lost center Rodney Hudson due to a ribs injury. Max Garcia came in to replace the anchor leader on the offensive front.

Both injuries will be updated.