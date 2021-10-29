Positive Update on Cardinals RB Carted Off After Brutal Hit

The Arizona Cardinals had a tough time to start in the first half against the Green Bay Packers, almost like their matchup against the Texans last week.

Except the Cardinals are facing a 6-1 team, not a 1-5 team.

The Packers owned time of possession in the first half and the Cardinals had a difficult time stopping the run.

But it’s bigger than football. There was a very scary scene during the third quarter with the Packers leading 17-14.

On special teams, Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward drilled the Packers returner Kylin Hill and sunk to the ground.

It was a huge collision, which resulted in both carts out. Hill got hit in the knee. The Packers ruled Hill for the rest of the game.

Injury update: #Packers RB Kylin Hill (knee) has been ruled out. #GBvsAZ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 29, 2021

Ward appeared to have been knocked out, which called for a second commercial break. He remained down as the team’s medical staff cut off his facemask and strapped him to a board.

Finally, Ward gave a thumb’s up as he was carted to the training room.

Cardinals backup RB Jonathan Ward was injured on a hard hit during a Special Teams play. He gave a thumbs up as he was carted off of the field. pic.twitter.com/a6exoOxrD1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2021

The Cardinals gave positive news concerning Ward. While he is being evaluated for a concussion and a neck injury, he does have movement in all his extremities.

#29 Jonathan Ward is being evaluated for a concussion and a neck injury. He has movement in all his extremities. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 29, 2021

List of Players Hurt on TNF

If you needed a game for evidence on why Thursday Night Football is a bad thing, the Cardinals and Packers game was a key example.

Here’s a list of the players hurt on three days’ rest.

Zaven Collins

Chase Edmonds

Kylin Hill

DeAndre Hopkins

Robert Tonyan

Jonathan Ward

Yes, players in football get hurt all the time. But it felt like the injury jingle from FOX was on every five minutes.