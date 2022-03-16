Newly Cut Cardinals $30 Million Defender Reveals Clue to Potential Team

After the March 16, 4:00 p.m. et official NFL free agency swarm began, the Arizona Cardinals made a move towards adding cap space.

Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban reports Arizona released defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, who was entering the final season of his three-year contract.

The Cardinals confirm Urban’s report.

In addition, we have released DL Jordan Phillips. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 16, 2022

Phillips joins ex-teammate linebacker Jordan Hicks as Cardinals who have been cut to create cap space. According to Overthecap.com, the cost-cutting move will gain $4.1 million in salary-cap space, while costing the team $9.2M in dead cap money.

The 29-year-old played in nine games in each of the last two seasons and played over 70% of snaps in a game just once in 2021. Injuries have gotten the best out of Phillips, who’s only accumulated five sacks in two seasons with the Cardinals.

Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals in 2020 after posting nine-and-a-half sacks with the Buffalo Bills in 2019. He was drafted in the second round by the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and has totaled 20 sacks in his seven-year career.

The news comes after linebacker Chandler Jones agreed to a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $51 million. The Cardinals signed a two-year deal with 2020 first-round CB Jeff Gladney and re-signed tight end Maxx Williams.

To say the least, it’s been a chaotic March 16 day for the Cardinals.

Phillips Sends Hint on Social Media

Shortly after the release, Phillips thanked the Cardinals via Instagram, but also gave a clue that he would be signing with the Bills.

His post reads, “the heart wants what the heart wants…#letsgobuffalo.”

Syracuse.com’s Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino chimed in on Phillips’ social media post.

All signs pointing to Jordan Phillips signing back with the Bills it seems. pic.twitter.com/27dh9JqTZd — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 16, 2022

While there haven’t been reports of Phillips’ new destination, the veteran has expressed his love with Buffalo in recent memory. According to Parrino, Phillips rocked a Star Lotulelei jersey at the Bills divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

Arizona Cardinals have reportedly cut DT Jordan Phillips. He was at a #Bills vs. #Chiefs in January in a Star Lotulelei jersey. Reunion? Maybe he'll even bring a friend… pic.twitter.com/Lvle3dV4zW — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 16, 2022

Phillips could never get situated with the Cardinals and had 33 tackles and five sacks during his time with the team. Injuries, the addition of defensive end Watt in 2021 and the capable play of Zach Allen led to Phillips having a rough 2021 season.

The Bills have added Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones in free agency, but could also add Phillips to a relatively cheap contract.

With the Cardinals losing Phillips, there’s reason to believe the team will explore options to beef up their defensive line.

Stay tuned for more…