Cardinals Add 7 to Practice Squad Including Former First-Round Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals filled out their remaining seven practice squad spots on September 3.

The team officially added cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Antonio Hamilton, linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, and offensive lineman Michal Menet.

There’s also one headliner, and that’s adding former Washington first-round pick wideout Josh Doctson. The receiver opted out of playing last season after signing with the New York Jets and played just one game for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

We have activated CB Robert Alford from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and signed the following players to the practice squad: LB Ron’Dell Carter

WR Josh Doctson

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Antonio Hamilton

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

DL Jonathan Ledbetter

OL Michal Menet — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 3, 2021

The Cardinals also activated cornerback Robert Alford from the Reserve/COVID list. He will start after Malcolm Butler’s sudden retirement. Alford’s return solidifies their starting lineup and gives Arizona five cornerbacks on the roster. Despite not appearing in a game since 2018, the Cardinals will look to see him play a vital role.

The Cardinals announced ten players for their practice squad on September 1. The team brought back WR Andre Baccellia, S Chris Banjo, WR Greg Dortch, LB Kylie Fitts, OL Sean Harlow, OL Koda Martin, TE Ross Travis, CB Jace Whittaker and S James Wiggins. They also granted an international player practice exemption for tight end Bernhard Seikovits.

With the moves on September 3, the Cardinals’ practice squad is set.

Doctson’s History

Doctson was drafted 22nd by Washington in the 2016 draft. He suffered two Achilles injuries in his rookie season, once in the preseason and once in Week 3. Doctson’s 2017 and 2018 seasons are where his production started to take shape, but only to a small degree. 79 combined receptions in two seasons were enough for Washington to cut the first-round pick in 2019.

The Vikings took a flier on him shortly after his release, but he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and could never find an opportunity. In February of 2020, the Jets took a chance on Doctson. Unfortunately due to COVID-19, Doctson opted out due to health reasons.

It’s important to remember Doctson had a great career in college at TCU. He broke numerous school records including TCU’s all-time record in career receiving yards and touchdowns.

Doctson’s ability to high-point and his catch radius stood out to many scouts. Unfortunately, injuries were an issue in Doctson’s college history and translated into his professional tenure.

The Cardinals are clearly trying to find lightning in a bottle with Doctson but at the same time, they didn’t keep their home-grown WR in KeeSean Johnson.

Maybe they like Doctson more? We’ll have to find out.

Solid Depth Move in Douglas

We mentioned on September 1 that Rasul Douglas would be a Cardinal. NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Arizona signed former 2017 Eagles third-round pick Rasul Douglas to the practice squad, according to a league source.

It wasn’t official until September 3. Douglas is a third-round pick in 2017, and won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles and was an important player in their special teams during their run. Douglas played an impressive 46 games in a three-year span. He also started in two playoff games in their 2018 postseason.

The 2017 third-round pick was cut by the Eagles last preseason. Overall, the 27-year-old defender has started 29 career games, which is something Arizona is taking into account. Douglas started 11 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and had bright moments recording 62 tackles, which was a career-high, and added nine passes defended in 2020.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed him in 2021 and was cut on August 23. Then, the Houston Texans took Douglas in only to cut him six days later. Douglas was cut by two teams who don’t have great secondaries.

There’s a real chance Douglas can find his way to make the 53-man roster. However, with nine days left until the regular season, there isn’t a lot of time. Douglas’ situation is worth monitoring.