Cardinals Lose Key Starting Lineman to Injury vs. Panthers

It truly never ends when it comes to injuries for the 2021 Arizona Cardinals.

On November 12, the Cardinals ruled out offensive lineman Justin Pugh along with safety James Wiggins and running backs Chase Edmonds and Jonathon Ward against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10.

Game Status for Week 10: pic.twitter.com/EMfVdqIPsG — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 12, 2021

The Cardinals seem to have had the worst luck imaginable. Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, J.J. Watt, Maxx Williams, Rodney Hudson and even their head coach Kliff Kingsbury have all received their brunt of the long football season.

With Edmonds, it was already confirmed he suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss multiple games according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Tests today on Cardinals’ RB Chase Edmonds ankle revealed a high ankle sprain, per source. He now is expected to miss multiple games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

Now, right guard Pugh will miss his first game of the season due to a calf injury.

Pugh will miss his first game of the season in Week 10 due to a calf issue. But he’s had a history of leaving games due to injury, as he departed against the 49ers for the second time this season.

Backup lineman Sean Harlow will now start at left guard.

In case you missed the good news, star quarterback Kyler Murray participated in Friday’s portion of practice open to the media. It’s his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in the last drive of Week 8’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

It’s not a given he’ll take part in the action on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury rules Murray a game-day decision. But it’s all about his readiness.

Kingsbury said it was good to have Kyler Murray back on the practice field, but he remains a game day decision. Asked if the Cards are considering giving him one more week to be careful, Kingsbury said all situations considered, but if Murray is ready to play, he will play. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 12, 2021

As for the offensive line, this has been a year of maneuvering and shakeups.

Offensive Line Movement

According to Howard Balzer of Sports Illustrated, the offensive line combination against the Panthers will be the seventh different one this season.

Sean Harlow was asked to play center after Rodney Hudson and Max Garcia being unavailable against the Packers. Now he will step in for Pugh at left guard.

Pugh will be missed, who has an above-average 76.2 pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus.

At the same time, Harlow did a seemingly well job against the 49ers last week. Locked On Cardinals podcaster Bo Brack showed Harlow’s strength on James Conner’s rushing touchdown, handling All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa.

The Arizona Cardinals pushed the 49ers around. Sean Harlow, filling in for Justin Pugh, pulls and absolutely handles Nick Bosa. Darrell Daniels takes care of the LB and Christian Kirk takes a safety out. James Conner quickly hits the hole and makes the DB miss for the TD. pic.twitter.com/E7bvAAsDuU — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 10, 2021

With Garcia questionable, it looks like Josh Jones will be the starter at right guard, who’s also had time at his natural position at right tackle.

Veteran starting right tackle was a full participant at practice after being listed as limited with a shin injury this week. He missed two games due to a ribs injury.