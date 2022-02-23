Two Cardinals Veteran Starters in Danger of Getting Cut: Insider

The Arizona Cardinals could do some in-house spring cleaning in order to make more cap room.

Arizona’s projected salary-cap space is $2.4 million according to ESPN and will be having outside linebacker Chandler Jones, running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds, wide receivers Christian Kirk and A.J. Green as well as tight end Zach Ertz hitting the open free-agent market.

General manager Steve Keim hasn’t addressed the media since the team’s back-breaking playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. While Keim wouldn’t and shouldn’t choreograph his every move, no one knows in the slightest what direction he will be leaning in the offseason.

Nonetheless, a Cardinals reporter forecasted what the Cardinals can do to increase cap space in 2022.

Cardinals Reporter Lists ‘Cut Candidates’

The Cardinals have more than $40 million of cap space worth of “simple” restructures, per Cardinals’ reporter Darren Urban. That doesn’t include possible cuts.

ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss wrote an article on February 21 about how the Cardinals could reshape the offense around quarterback Kyler Murray. With so many offensive players entering free agency, it gives coach Kliff Kingsbury a chance to find pieces who can help the Cardinals win in the second half of seasons.

Weinfuss dropped two names that are cut candidates. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Each are major hits against the cap in 2022,” said Weinfuss. “Phillips’ cap number is $13.3 million and Pugh’s is $10 million. Phillips was injured the last two years, playing in nine games each season and Pugh was effective in 2021 but with a number that high for a guard, the Cardinals could find a cheaper option.”

The Cardinals currently have Sean Harlow as their backup left guard, who started four games at the position. Harlow showed inconsistent play, so the Cardinals don’t have an answer in-house at left guard if Pugh were to be cut.

Weinfuss mentioned the team could find a cheaper option for the left guard spot. It was floated by PFF’s Arjun Menon for the Cardinals to sign Cowboys guard to a three-year, $20 million contract. But Menon didn’t specify where Williams would fit and spoke on the Cards’ need for help at guard, which is more obvious at the right guard position. Pugh handled himself well with an overall 73.4 grade in pass-blocking.

While Pugh’s potential departure isn’t out of the question, Phillips is a more understandable choice to be cut. Not only did Phillips start in just nine games in 2021, but he also played over 70% of snaps in a game just once. Injuries have gotten the best out of Phillips, who’s only accumulated five sacks in two seasons with the Cardinals after posting nine-and-a-half sacks with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger also named Devon Kennard as a cut candidate, who logged just 265 snaps in 2021 and would save the Cardinals $4.8 million.

Weinfuss spoke on how much pressure the Cardinals will be under in 2022 knowing the drama with Murray’s Instagram scrubbing and reports on the two sides’ disagreements.

The Cardinals reporter thinks the offseason should be catered towards the young quarterback.

“They need more offensive lineman to keep Murray protected and upright, and playmakers throughout the offense,” said Weinfuss. “Arizona needs to look at other teams who have stacked their offense with guys who have an impact on every play all over the field and then apply that to their offseason philosophy.”