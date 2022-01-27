49ers Add Former Cardinals Wide Receiver Cut in 2021

In case you missed it, the Arizona Cardinals made their future signings for the 2022 seasons.

The team signed 15 players to future contracts on January 19, two days after their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here is the full list of signings via the Cardinals Twitter account:

With the exception of running back Jaylen Samuels and tight end Deon Yelder, each player was on the Cardinals’ active roster or practice squad this season.

Any player who wasn’t on an active roster at the end of the outgoing regular season is eligible for future contracts.

So why are we bringing up news from eight days ago? Because an NFC West rival scooped up a familiar former Cardinals player for a future contract.

Rival Signs Ex-Cardinals WR

On January 26, NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reported that the San Francisco 49ers are signing former Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson to a future contract for the 2022 season.

This comes as surprising news due to the fact the team will soon be in battle with the Rams for a chance to play in the Super Bowl on January 30.

Johnson was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He combined for 36 receptions and 360 yards with one touchdown over his first two seasons. But with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore as the team’s top four receivers, Johnson couldn’t make the cut. The Cardinals cut Johnson before the regular season, but kept Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella and even Greg Dortch.

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson had this to say about Johnson’s profile.

“KeeSean Johnson is 6 foot 1 and 201 pounds,” said Parson. “He is not the most explosive or has the most twitch. He does have the frame and quickness out of his breaks to work the intermediate to short areas of the defense. In 2020, 127 of his 173 receiving yards came from the slot.”

Johnson was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles on September 2, 2021, but never played a regular-season game.

The Fresno State product will now have a chance to play in California again. Heavy on 49ers writer Evan Reier explains why adding Johnson for 2022 makes sense.

Why might the 49ers be signing names in the middle of conference championship week? Well, as Spotrac shows, the team currently has two receivers guaranteed to be on its roster for 2022: Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Those are certainly the two guys of the current group you’d want the most, but the 49ers still need depth, and Johnson will bring that for a cheap futures contract. If he excels, the 49ers will have a great depth option, if he doesn’t, they didn’t bet much on him.

This isn’t the first time the 49ers have tried to reboot an ex-Cardinals wide receiver’s career.

49ers general manager John Lynch signed WR Trent Sherfield in 2021 after catching just 28 balls in three seasons with the Cards. The undrafted receiver made only nine receptions this season despite being active for all 17 games.