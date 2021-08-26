NFL Writer Predicts Cardinals’ Downfall

It’s NFL prediction season. Arizona Cardinals fans will not be happy about this one.

Sports Illustrated and Monday Morning Quarterback writer Connor Orr released his NFL picks for the NFL season on Thursday, August 26. Orr didn’t just put a record on each team, but put an effort to predict every game of the season. The results can be flattering for some teams, but not for others.

The Cardinals are projected to finish 6-11, the worst by far in the NFC West, and tied for 7th-worst in the league with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2021 number one overall in the NFL draft Jacksonville Jaguars have a better record coming in at 7-10.

Orr had this to say on the Cardinals:

The Cardinals fall to the basement here, failing to do enough to separate themselves amid the toughest division in football. Adding J.J. Watt and A.J. Green is fine, but Arizona needed some serious ammunition this offseason. Instead, the Cardinals swap Larry Fitzgerald for Green, who had the lowest average separation of any receiver in the NFL last year. Watt (hopefully) paired with Chandler Jones is enticing, but are there the component pieces to make it work as a consistently destructive pass-rushing machine? This all may seem like I’m being hard on the Cardinals, but they could easily be 10–7 or 11–6 in another division (cough, NFC East).

There’s a couple of factors that can lead to an Arizona downward spiral, some of which Orr touched upon and another group that should feel pressure.

Toughest Division in Football

Let’s start out by saying if the worst imaginable season were to happen with the Cardinals, it’d largely be due to the NFC West. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay added Matthew Stafford to the fold and it’d be shocking if they don’t finish first according to Orr:

“Anything less than first place for a somewhat healthy Rams team is unacceptable and will begin to create the hot spotlight of palace intrigue around the power brokers in L.A.”

Let’s not forget about the Russell Wilson-led Seattle Seahawks. They’ve been to the playoffs in eight of the last nine years and won less than 10 games in a season once in that span. The Seahawks didn’t make huge moves in the offseason, but maybe firing their offensive coordinator in Brian Schottenheimer could get them further.

Orr has the Rams and Seahawks winning 12 games. A shocking twist from Orr is having the San Francisco 49ers winning 11 games.

Orr says, “If Shanahan has a way to work Lance in situationally this season, especially early, this offense is going to be almost impossible to stop. After suffering a slew of injuries last year, the rest of the NFL world seems to have fallen asleep on San Francisco, but its potential to come out and slug with the rest of the NFC West punch for punch is great. The 49ers also have a fairly desirable schedule.”

It’d be hard to see the 49ers with a QB carousel in Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance finish better than the Cardinals. Or is it? The 49ers were just in the Super Bowl and year-and-a-half ago and coach Kyle Shanahan is regarded as one of the best coaches in the league.

With all their 2020 injuries, the 49ers’ offense wasn’t far off from the Cardinals.

Here’s a fun stat: The Arizona Cardinals, who’s offense features Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins finished 2020 with 3,916 passing yards. The San Francisco 49ers, who’s 2020 offense was less than ideal because of injuries, finished with 4,033 passing yards. — Andrew Pasquini (@pasquiniandrew) February 1, 2021

#49ers injuries: QB Jimmy Garropolo

RB Raheem Mostert

RB Tevin Coleman

RB Jeff Wilson

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Jalen Hurd

TE George Kittle

TE Jordan Reed

C Weston Richburg

DE Nick Bosa

DE Dee Ford

DE Ziggy Ansah

DT Solomon Thomas

CB Richard Sherman

CB KWaun Williams

S Jaquiski Tartt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 2, 2020

Coaching and Front Office Management

A 6-11 record for the win-now Cards would be catastrophic, to say the least. It’d be tough to not say Kyler Murray didn’t reach his full potential if that were to happen. But in a passing league, would it all fall on Kyler Murray’s shoulders?

It’s year three now for offensive-guru Kliff Kingsbury. While Arizona improved from year one with Murray and Kingsbury, the Cardinals dropped five of their final seven games to miss the playoffs. Kingsbury needs to turn it up a notch.

Maybe a bit controversial but….I don't know if we should evaluate Kliff Kingsbury on the number of wins the Cardinals get this season. For me it's about improving offensive production. 2019: 21st YPG, 17th PPG, 24th passing ypg

2020: 6th YPG, 6th PPG, 17th passing ypg

2021: ? — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) August 24, 2021

Murray did have shoulder issues in the last half of the season, but the Cardinals can’t afford a collapse again. The last time the Cardinals made the playoffs was 2015. The 2015 season was also the last time the Cardinals finished the regular season with a record above .500.

General manager Steve Keim has been running the show since 2013. His drafting has been pitiful for the most part since 2017. From drafting Josh Rosen in 2018 to a second-round pick in Andy Isabella, the clock is ticking to get things in order.

Earlier this offseason, I studied team draft success over the last 4 years and Chris Ballard was very successful. He is now rewarded with a large contract extension.https://t.co/q07Q0StGAE pic.twitter.com/ShCV8TIzDO — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) August 11, 2021

Luckily for Keim, the 2021 draft class is looking the part and could save him. The young talented linebackers in Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, wide receiver Rondale Moore and cornerback Marco Wilson have shown glimpses in the preseason.

But, Orr mentioned that adding Watt and Green wasn’t serious ammunition. Green had a tough time in 2020, with the worst catch rate in football at 45.2%. Watt has had trouble staying on the field and has missed 32 games in the last five years due to injury.

The Kingsbury-Keim tandem needs to figure it out this season. It’s unfortunate there are so many good teams in the NFC West, but why can’t the Cardinals roster on paper speak for itself? If not, Cardinals’ owner Michael Bidwill needs to make a change.