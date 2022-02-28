NFL Insider Drops Startling Belief on Kyler Murray’s Future

In case you missed it, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and his agent, Erik Burkhardt, took to the masses through a public statement concerning a contract proposal on February 28.

The statement tweeted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter comes after weeks of offseason drama dating back to Murray’s scrubbing of social media posts following the Pro Bowl.

Less than a week later, ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen reported that Murray was frustrated with the franchise and anonymous sources described the signal-caller as “self-centered, immature and finger pointer.”

According to the statement, Murray is committed to remaining with the Cardinals long-term, and he “desperately wants to win the Super Bowl.”

At the same time, a reputable NFL reporter shared an expectation on the Murray situation.

Reporter Shares Insight on Murray’s Future

Shortly after Murray’s statement was revealed to the public, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero gave his thoughts on the matter.

Pelissero spoke about Murray entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and that he’s eligible for an extension.

“He’s seen guys like Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson get paid at this stage,” said Pelissero. “Murray is due about $5.5 million in the fourth year of that rookie contract in 2022. I will tell you, I do not expect Kyler Murray to play for $5.5 million this season. In other words, the ball is now in the Cardinals’ court. Do they pay Murray on a long-term extension now or do they run the risk of their franchise quarterback not being there when training camp begins in July?”

Pelissero mentioned Allen and Watson in terms of quarterbacks who received contract extensions after their third seasons in the league. Allen’s contract was signed in August and Watson’s was signed in September in their respective years. Neither held out in training camp and both were coming off of consecutive playoff seasons.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported on February 24 that “everyone is on the same page” when it comes to the relationship between Murray and the Cardinals.

“I’ve circled back with the Cardinals and this thing has buffed itself out,” Slater said. “In other words, everyone is on the same page and the goal here is to move forward.”

On February 25, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told Arizona Sports 98.7 that they are in a really good place with Murray. The owner even mentioned Murray’s response to Mortensen’s reports and how they’ve had good conversations with the young quarterback.

“They are positive conversations that are going in the right direction. We know we have to get better. I know Kyler put out the statement, ‘love me or hate me’ was his terms. Well, put me in the category that I love him, and I know he’s going to get better.”

While Slater’s report, as well as the owner’s public message, could be accurate, Murray and his agency have put pressure on the franchise for a contract extension. Murray wants to be a priority instead of hearing promises that are “regularly dismissed” in the NFL. That could be taking a shot at the Cardinals for their past comments concerning future free agent Chandler Jones as well as the Dallas Cowboys handling of Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott.

Nonetheless, this offseason for the Cardinals has been a constant head-scratcher.