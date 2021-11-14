Insider Drops Unpromising Report on Cardinals’ Kyler Murray’s Status

On the late-night of November 13, an NFL insider dropped an injury update regarding a prominent figure for the Arizona Cardinals.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are “pessimistic” that quarterback Kyler Murray will play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Veteran Colt McCoy would start in his place.

Arizona will give Murray a chance as he wants to “take it up to game-time.”

The #AZCardinals are in a similar spot this week as they were last week: Pessimistic that QB Kyler Murray (ankle) will play Sunday vs. #Panthers, per me & @MikeGarafolo. Murray wants to take it up to game-time and AZ will give him a chance. But it’s likely that Colt McCoy starts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Murray participated in Friday’s portion of practice open to the media. It was Murray’s first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in the last drive of Week 8’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reverted to Murray’s practice on Friday, but that there’s “still work for him to do to get healthy” and agrees with Rapoport’s sentiment that McCoy will start again.

Kyler Murray returned to practice this week but there’s still work for him to do to get healthy. Looking like Colt McCoy again for the #AZCardinals tomorrow. https://t.co/IRAF7fKdc3 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 14, 2021

Sources told ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter that it doesn’t sound promising for Murray. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is the least likely to play due to a hamstring injury and Rondale Moore is the most likely to play, who’s dealing with neck/concussion injuries.

Three Cardinals – Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore – are questionable for Sunday. Moore is the most likely to play, Hopkins the least, and it doesn’t sound promising for Murray, per sources. Cards will make final decisions in pregame, but sounds like QB-WR inactive. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

On November 10, it was first reported by Cardinals reporter Darren Urban that Murray had made “crazy” progress on his ankle and was confident in playing against the Panthers in Week 10.

While the Cardinals are giving Murray a shot to play in Week 10, it’s looking like the same situation as last week. That being said, their win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 shows they have the capability of handling the pressure again.

Their road to another victory starts with a 35-year old quarterback.

Confidence in Colt McCoy

The team responded emphatically without their top wideout and quarterback on the road against the 49ers, winning 31-17.

They’ll look to end their five-game skid against the Panthers with McCoy. Arizona can repeat their similar approach of making life easy for McCoy by running the football and finding creative ways to get guys open.

McCoy was near perfect in his first start for Arizona, completing a career-high 84.6% of his passes in the win. He will now start two games in a row for the first time since 2018.

Kingsbury sees coaching qualities in McCoy.

“He’s the only one in there that will eat dinner with the coaches every now and then cause he treats it like he is a coach.”

"He's the only one in there that will eat dinner with the coaches every now and then, 'cause he treats it like he is a coach." — Kliff Kingsbury on Colt McCoy pic.twitter.com/OldzGilVbn — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) November 10, 2021

The 35-year-old signed with the Cardinals in the offseason by general manager Steve Keim to back up Murray and joined the fifth NFL team of his career and third in as many seasons.

When Keim saw the market for backup quarterbacks, McCoy was his favorite.“Colt has a great reputation for being a leader, a guy who is great in the locker room,” Keim said. “To add a veteran player that hopefully can have that type of influence not only in the locker room but in the quarterback room. Kyler is a guy we are so excited about, the improvements he’s made from year one to year two, now taking that next step to year three is so critical. To have a guy like Colt McCoy could be beneficial to Kyler not only on the practice field but even on game days, what he is seeing out there, the coverages he is getting, how defenses are playing us.”

Unlike last week, McCoy will now have A.J. Green at his disposal, who was activated from the Reserve/COVID list on November 11. Even without Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore are a formidable group.

There is one player that you can’t forget that can have another impactful day.

