Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Publicly Addresses Contract, Instagram Scrubbing

With the hype surrounding free agency and the abundance of jaw-dropping trades, the offseason spotlight surrounding Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has dimmed as of late.

The 24-year-old quarterback has one more year left on his rookie contract and is eligible for a contract extension. Thus, the offseason turmoil began when Murray scrubbed Instagram posts after the Pro Bowl on February 6.

Did…did Kyler Murray really scrub all Arizona Cardinals references/photos from his Instagram?!? pic.twitter.com/jATKbU1GJs — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) February 7, 2022

Then, things spiraled out of control a week later when ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the vibes between Murray and the Cardinals were “indeed alarming” and said the quarterback was “frustrated” with the franchise. Murray broke his silence with a response on social media, stating “all of this nonsense is not what I’m about.”

On February 28, Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a lengthy statement concerning a contract proposal. Two days later, coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim were given contract extensions through 2027.

It’s been a chaotic offseason for Murray and the Cardinals, to say the least. For the first time, Murray spoke publicly on the situation.

Murray Answers Key Questions

On March 24, Murray presented a $10,000 check with Albertsons to the Arizona Educational Foundation. Albertsons and the star quarterback will also donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley.

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray and @Albertsons present a check for 10K to the Arizona Educational Foundation. Later, they’ll donate 10K to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. Hear from @K1 coming up on @12SportsAZ at 5, 6 and 10. @12News pic.twitter.com/02ldzPI6uN — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 24, 2022

Afterward, the media asked Murray about his relationship with the Cardinals.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” said Murray. “I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.”

“For a second, I was trending for, I wanna say five weeks in a row. I’m happy where I’m at. I’m just being on my feet. Keeping football the main thing like I always have.

The entire offseason controversy started when Murray scrubbed all but two Instagram posts. Since then, Murray has put all of his Instagram images back on his account. The 24-year-old addressed the social media supposed conflict.

“No that was — like I said, if you’re a kid my age, you’re used to people take off all of their — that’s just a thing,” Murray said, via Mark McClune of CBS 5 and 3TV. “Honestly, like I said, I took everything off of it, besides one picture. So it had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that.”

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” Kyler Murray pic.twitter.com/BqEWUXGNwr — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 24, 2022

Murray’s agent, Burkhardt, is also an agent for Kingsbury, who received a contract extension in March. It seems like the business side of Murray’s future is mostly being handled by Burkhardt.