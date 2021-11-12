Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Shows Positive Clue for Availability in Week 10

The news world for the Arizona Cardinals in terms of injuries was a tad slow on November 11, as the injury report remained nearly the same as the day before.

But on November 12, there’s good injury news concerning a few players. For one, it’s a hopeful sign of things to come.

Kyler Murray participated in Friday’s portion of practice open to the media. It’s his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in the last drive of Week 8’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

QB Kyler Murray was back on the field this morning during the open part of practice. Did not look like he was fully stepping into his throws, but he was out there and participating. #AZCardinals — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) November 12, 2021

Coach Kliff Kingsbury is ruling Murray a game-day decision against the Carolina Panthers, similar to Week 9’s course of action. It’s all up to Murray’s readiness to play.

Kingsbury said it was good to have Kyler Murray back on the practice field, but he remains a game day decision. Asked if the Cards are considering giving him one more week to be careful, Kingsbury said all situations considered, but if Murray is ready to play, he will play. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 12, 2021

“Yeah he’s not that fun to be around currently,” said Kingsbury when asked if Murray is chomping at the bit to play again.

Kingsbury wants to see how Murray feels Saturday and Sunday morning.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will be another game-time decision, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. Kingsbury wants to see how Murray feels Saturday and Sunday morning. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 12, 2021

This isn’t the first encouraging sign for Murray. On November 10, it was first reported by Cardinals reporter Darren Urban that Murray had made “crazy” progress on his ankle and was confident in playing against the Panthers in Week 10.

Other great signs coming out of Friday’s practice were Budda Baker (knee), Rondale Moore (neck, concussion) and Jordan Phillips (groin) participating.

Kyler Murray was practicing Friday for the #AZCardinals. So was Budda Baker, Rondale Moore, Jordan Phillips. Still missing: Hopkins, Pugh, Edmonds, Garcia, Wiggins, Ward. pic.twitter.com/c9SMV5ljs8 — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 12, 2021

As for DeAndre Hopkins, he didn’t practice and is also a game-time decision due to a hamstring injury. He’s missed the last two weeks of practices and didn’t play in Week 9.

One NFL medical expert chimed in on Murray and Hopkins’ injuries and what their timelines look like.

Expert Gives Opinion on Murray & Hopkins

Ex-NFL football head team doctor David Chao posted on his Youtube channel a video breaking down the biggest injuries around the league.





When Cho brought up the Cardinals, he first spoke about Hopkins and he wasn’t hopeful for Hopkins to play in Week 10.

“He got one week of rest,” said Chao. “Is it enough? Even if he plays, look at Sammy Watkins. He played with his hamstring, he didn’t do a lot in the game even though he was active. Hopkins may do more than Watkins if he plays but that’s still not necessarily a lot.”

It’s also reported that Hopkins has a soft tissue injury in which Kingsbury said,” We want to make sure when he’s back he 100% can do everything he does.”

Kliff Kingsbury said WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) will be a game-time decision. Arizona is being a little more cautious with Hopkins becuase it’s a soft-tissue injury. “We want to make sure when he's back he 100% can do everything he does,” Kingsbury said. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 12, 2021

As for Murray, Chao has much more optimism in Murray playing.

“Once again, I believe Kyler Murray can play,” said Chao. “You have to judge the injury, not the reaction of the injury. His foot wasn’t planted when he had that inversion sprain. Yes, he’s sore. I believe he can still play very effectively as a pocket quarterback. The question is how mobile.”

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Murray will be a game-time decision, and also touched on the Cardinals’ way of thinking with the third-year quarterback.

“They want to make sure that he is healthy for the stretch run. That will always be a consideration. If he’s not 100%, do you really risk him being out there?

From NFL Now: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision, but he is practicing today. pic.twitter.com/SjNg6DBVKo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2021

If Murray misses a second straight start, the reigns will be turned over to Colt McCoy, who looked marvelous against the San Francisco 49ers.

But Chao doesn’t think it’s necessary this time around.

“If they have a lot of confidence in Colt McCoy, but I don’t love looking past teams,” said Chao. “If they’re looking ahead to the Seahawks to make sure they maintain that NFC West advantage, maybe they rest Kyler. Once again, that gets into coaching decisions and team decisions. Medically, I think he can be an effective quarterback and play. I still lean that he can and will play.”