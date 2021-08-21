Cardinals Look Rusty in Murray’s Preseason Debut

Despite only being down 3-0, the Arizona Cardinals were deeply struggling on offense against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first second quarter.

It came out of nowhere all of a sudden in the middle of the second quarter when third-year Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy came away with an interception.

The pressure of Devon Kennard and Victor Dimukeje led to the interception. The drive was going swimmingly for the Chiefs, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading a 15-play 71-yard drive. The Cardinals had trouble tackling and it was clearly evident that the starting defensive line was out.

The Chiefs couldn’t tell you they had a flawless game. Mahomes was 10 for 18 with one interception and a passer rating of 43.

Chad Henne came in during the second half of the second quarter and fit a beautiful pass to Byron Pringle.

One play later, Mecole Hardman altered his body and made a great snag against Jace Whitaker for the touchdown to make it a 10-0 game.

Mecole Hardman snags the touchdown in the back of the end zone!

The last drive for the Cardinals in the second quarter looked like their best. Colt McCoy was brought in earlier and in his second drive, he threw to KeeSean Johnson for a gain of 20.

Unfortunately for Arizona on the Chiefs 21-yard-line, Chiefs cornerback Juan Thornhill made a leaping catch to intercept McCoy in the endzone.

It was a fitting ending to an all-in-all brutal first half of football. The second half showed some fight for Arizona. Chris Streveler took over in the fourth quarter and the only touchdown was from his deep fade to tight end Ross Travis.

Friday nights are meant for preseason Chris Streveler dimes to Ross Travis.

But it wasn’t enough as the Chiefs beat the Cardinals 17-10.

Cardinals’ First Half Offense Looked Miserable

Arizona had four three-and-outs in the first half. If you watched the game, you couldn’t look away without seeing the offense leaving the field.

Cardinals offense in the first quarter tonight: -1 Yard

Fortunately, it’s just the preseason. While Kyler Murray and company had plenty of reps in training camp, this was the first preseason game for Murray and A.J. Green, arguably his second receiver on the unofficial depth chart and no DeAndre Hopkins.

Murray had a funny way of interpreting the game. Remember, Murray had said this week that preseason doesn’t count.

Kyler Murray dismissive of the offensive struggles: "It is what it is. It doesn't count. They kicked our butt."

Kingsbury’s offense looked predictable. He ran his classic screen game with Rondale Moore in the first drive. But most of the time, it was on the bad blocking. Murray had to leave the pocket twice, and once had a sack-fumble which Arizona recovered.

Kingsbury has been on the record in the past saying he doesn’t want to show his hand in the preseason, so that could be it. But Kingsbury also wants his team to be successful.

“I won’t roll out much all preseason, honestly but we’ll make sure that guys have a chance to be successful and play with an attacking mentality, but we’re not going to show a whole bunch of offense,” Kingsbury said August 12.

As for the second half, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward and Greg Dortch were making plays. McCoy has now produced for two straight weeks and so far is looking like a great backup plan for Murray.

Matt Prater gets the Cardinals on the board with a 22-yard FG. Colt McCoy with a pair of impressive runs during the drive, with the longest being 14 yards. Arizona trails Kansas City 17-3 with 1:57 left in the third quarter.

KeeSean Johnson caught two passes for 34 yards and had the first 20-yard play of the game for the Cardinals. He’s battling it out for the fifth receiver on the depth chart.

Simmons & Collins Looks Good as Advertised

We told you earlier today that Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins were the young duo to look for on Friday night. With a combined eight tackles in the first half, they exceeded expectations against the powerhouse Chiefs.

#AZCardinals defense Collins and Simmons combined with 8 tackles.

It’s clear that both belong in the league. The athleticism and agility from both players are why general manager Steve Keim drafted both in back-to-back draft class years.

You can see the tape that both showed signs that they will last in the league. While it’s only the preseason and you shouldn’t overreact, it’s clear both were one of the few positive signs coming out of Friday night’s game.

Watt Set to Practice Monday

While the Cardinals struggled throughout their second preseason game, there was one positive note.

J.J. Watt told ESPN’s Lisa Salters on Friday night that he will practice on Monday. He’s been on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring injury. It still isn’t likely he will make his preseason debut against the New Orleans Saints on August 28.

J.J. Watt reporting he'll be back practicing Monday. #AZCardinals

Watt has had a tough time staying on the field in the last two seasons, only having two 16+ game seasons since 2015. Despite all of his achievements, he wants that one special prize.

“I love the game, and there’s one thing that I don’t have,” Watt said. “And I want to get that thing.”