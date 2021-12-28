NFL Analyst Continues to Torch Cardinals: ‘They’re Broke’

Despite making a playoff berth for the first time in six years, the Arizona Cardinals aren’t getting much love. With the Cards losing three straight games (one of them against the Detroit Lions), the franchise won’t be getting many votes of confidence as the regular season is coming to a close.

Two of their last three losses have come on national television. The Cardinals will get another primetime game during the late window of Week 17 against the NFC East division champ Dallas Cowboys.

By moving Rams-Ravens out of the late window, this allows Cardinals-Cowboys to essentially be a primetime late-window game for the NFL. Most of the country will now be getting that game. https://t.co/9OhUtoM3Oo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2021

The Cardinals have been trending downward due to not just the amount of injuries, but mainly simple mistakes.

Losing has been common for the Cardinals lately and one analyst hasn’t stopped with his criticism of the team.

Analyst Flames Cardinals

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky has been highly critical of anything Cardinals in 2021.

Orlovsky hated Matthew Stafford not being in the Pro Bowl over Kyler Murray on ESPN’s First Take just last week.

“Matthew Stafford not being in the Pro Bowl and Kyler Murray making it is stupid,” said Orlovsky . Stafford’s second in the league in touchdowns. Kyler’s like 17th in touchdowns. Matthew’s thrown for 300 yards per game, Kyler’s thrown for 275. I don’t understand how Murray makes it when his team plays three games without him and went 2-1 in those games and Kyler’s got the same amount of interceptions but 15 less touchdowns thrown.”

“Matthew Stafford not being in the Pro Bowl and Kyler Murray making it is STUPID!” —@danorlovsky7 😳 pic.twitter.com/halmtxGll2 — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2021

While the Cardinals did lose to the Rams and the next two games, Orlovsky needed to see more from the 10-2 Cardinals, who were the number one seed, won three of their last four games at the time and had already beaten the Rams on the road.

“Arizona wants us to take them seriously and put them at the top,” said Orlovsky. “For me to take you seriously, you have to hammer the Rams tonight.”

Now on December 28, Orlovsky was on The Pat McAfee Show and was not candid on the Cardinals’ struggles.

“I think they’re broke,” said Orlovsky. “So when J.J. (J.J. Watt) got hurt, I thought it was a really big deal and that was the week where Green Bay went out and beat them hands tied to their back. And then DeAndre got hurt. Everyone was like, ‘they can still win a playoff game’ and I was like, ‘what the heck are you talking about?’. Hopkins is at worst the third-best receiver in football and arguably the best.

Are the Cardinals broken Dan?!? "I think Kliff Kingsbury's game management right now is so bad" ~@danorlovsky7#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/osmoD1jOrz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 27, 2021

Orlovsky also called out the man in charge of the Cardinals on the sidelines, coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“That offense is completely built around two people, DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray,” said Orlovsky. “To lose one of them was enormous. Everyone’s role has to be better and I don’t think that those guys are ready for that or capable. I don’t think Kliff (Kliff Kingsbury) is ready to handle them the right way. I think Kliff’s game management right now is so bad. I have no idea how you kick a field on third down.”

Examining Orlovsky’s Rant

You can easily make the argument that Orlovsky’s points on December 27 are justifiable.

Orlovsky was talking about Kingsbury’s decision-making on a 16-play drive late in the fourth quarter down 22-13 against the Colts. The Cardinals kicked a field goal on third down to make it a six-point game, but the clock read 0:42 seconds left. The Colts then recovered the onside kick, ending the game.

Kingsbury owns the fact that the team needs to step up, despite making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

“I don’t think (qualifying) was ever on the forefront of our minds,” Kingsbury said on December 27. “We’ve just been trying to improve and play better. That’s been the focus. To be in the playoffs with two games left is an accomplishment, and we understand that. But we know we’ve got to improve a lot and play better football and stop hurting ourselves in these games before we even think about taking the next step.”

The Cardinals can still win the division by winning the next two games and the Rams losing one of their next two matchups.

But either way, if the Cardinals don’t fix their simple mistakes on offense, this team will be sitting on the couch waiting for next season to arrive.