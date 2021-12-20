NFL Analyst Slams Cardinals’ Kyler Murray After Losing Effort

The Arizona Cardinals were outclassed in every facet against the lowly Detroit Lions.

There’s no other way else to put it.

After losing two straight games for the first time in 2021, the Cardinals have to regroup quickly. A short week is in order as the team faces the 8-6 Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

As for the reaction to the upset, an NFL analyst was befuddled by the Cardinals’ deficiencies. Specifically, at the quarterback position.

Analyst Puts Murray & Kingsbury On Blast

The Cardinals were without DeAndre Hopkins after the star wideout received knee surgery on his torn MCL. As a result, Hopkins will miss the regular season and could return if the Cardinals advance deep in the playoffs.

For a usually high-powered offense, it was surprising to see a Cardinals offensively struggle and was unable to score a touchdown on four tries in the red zone. Running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds only had six combined rushing attempts in the first half.

But above all, Kyler Murray looked out of sorts. ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL player Ryan Clark discussed that this isn’t solely on Hopkins being absent.

“We’ve seen this team play without D-Hop,” said Clark. “They played without D-Hop and Kyler and they went on the road and won two NFC West games. This is a Kliff Kingsbury thing. This is a Kyler Murray thing. This is a bad body language thing. This is a team that didn’t feel like once they got into a dog fight with the Detroit Lions, they wanted to swing. They didn’t want to go toe-to-toe. This was Tyron Woodley late in the fight against Jake Paul. This team ain’t want it no more.”

Clark mentioned bad body language for the group, especially Murray. While you can’t blame them after losing to a one-win team, there was a lot of sulking from Murray and the team.

The former NFL player also touched on Murray being flustered after his third quarter interception.

“Is it Kyler Murray who steps up and stops sitting alone, stops being upset when he throws an interception, and goes chase and tries to make a tackle,” said Murray. “What person on this team steps up and says this won’t happen again? To me, this isn’t about D-Hop. This is who the Cardinals have been.”

When Clark said, ‘this won’t happen again?’, he meant what the Cardinals did in 2020. The Cardinals started 5-2 in 2020 and finished 8-8 after a chance to make the playoffs in the final two weeks of the season.

After the game, the star quarterback put the theories that they’re reenacting their 2020 former selves to bed.

“We’re still 10-4,” said Murray. “Still in first place in the NFC West. This is nowhere near where we were last year, and we’re not going to allow it to be.”

Kingsbury Reacts to Beatdown

Kingsbury was asked on the Wolf & Luke show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM about how the Cardinals can correct their wrong against the Lions.

“With a short week, you don’t have time to really worry too much about the loss,” said Kingsbury. “We’ve gotta get it corrected tomorrow when the players will get in with the film.”

It’s extremely bad timing for the Cardinals to suffer injuries with Alford, Hopkins on top of an excruciating loss during a short week. But for Kingsbury, this is where the elite teams get tested.

“I think the nature of this league is at some point you’re going to hit adversity,” said Kingsbury. “You look at the Chiefs started 3-4 and then won seven at a different time in their schedule.”

The Cardinals win against the Colts and they’re in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.