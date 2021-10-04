Cardinals’ Twitter Including J.J. Watt Trolls Rams After Statement Win

The Arizona Cardinals through four games are an undefeated juggernaut. No one will deny it.
The Los Angeles Rams had no answer for the Cards’ offense. A.J. Green started it off with a 41-yard touchdown on a third-down deep throw by Murray.
The Rams have only given up one receiving touchdown in the first three games. Maxx Williams then hauled a ball in the breadbasket in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 14-10.
Byron Murphy also made a ball-hawking interception off a Matthew Stafford deep throw. That’s his third interception in two games. The Cards’ defense kept the Rams in check and forced two turnovers.
From then on, it was the Kyler Murray show. While it’s just four weeks of football, Murray further solidified himself as an MVP top candidate. He threw for over 300 yards and had two touchdowns and no turnovers.
The Cardinals are the only 4-0 team in football since the 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders are playing on October 4. So how did the Internet respond after the 37-20 Cardinals victory? There was a familiar face who had a little fun.
Cardinals
The Cardinals’ social media account went wild. The social media team photoshopped a Hollywood Walk of Fame star plaque and put the numbers “4-0” to symbolize their record. To top that off, a red Cardinal is standing right next to it.
J.J. Watt chimed in on the Rams trolling as well. Watt posted a picture of Chandler Jones and himself photoshopped into a movie poster of the 2019 Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”.
And what better content than Ted Lasso references? Someone’s getting a raise.
The Cardinals’ social media account did a lot of chirping after the game on social media. And why not? Many experts didn’t see this result occurring.
Kingsbury Offensive Clinic
Now, remember, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay had beaten the Cardinals all eight times in his tenure. McVay is used to having a lead against coach Kliff Kingsbury.
The Cardinals shellacked the Rams in every facet of the game. And there’s a big reason why. Sure, you can credit the talent the Cardinals have. The Cardinals dominated time of possession against the Rams, and it was largely due to Kingsbury.
Kliff Kingsbury used the clock to his advantage when the team had a lead. On a field goal drive in the fourth quarter, every play was a run that resulted in shedding eight minutes off the clock.
Getting the running game going with Chase Edmonds and James Conner was essential in keeping and holding the lead. In the Kingsbury era, the Cardinals ran for over 200 yards for the sixth time. The Cardinals had five such games in the 15 previous seasons combined according to NFL Insights.
Obviously, there’s more where that came from. Kingsbury’s play designs throughout the game and also getting Maxx Williams targets showed how unpredictable the offense can be. Kingsbury also assured support for the second-year tackle Josh Jones. Kingsbury had Williams block next to Jones for extra help in which resulted in 19 yards.
Center Rodney Hudson credits the offense’s ability to run the football and throw the football almost equally.
“It was a tough sledding,” said Hudson. “They have a number of good guys there. We played a good complimentary game today.”
As for the opposing team, the players including McVay seemed to be out of sync. McVay admits he needed to do a better job.
“I’ve got to be way better getting our football team ready,” said McVay.