Cardinals’ Twitter Including J.J. Watt Trolls Rams After Statement Win

The Arizona Cardinals through four games are an undefeated juggernaut. No one will deny it.

The Los Angeles Rams had no answer for the Cards’ offense. A.J. Green started it off with a 41-yard touchdown on a third-down deep throw by Murray.

The Rams have only given up one receiving touchdown in the first three games. Maxx Williams then hauled a ball in the breadbasket in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 14-10.

Byron Murphy also made a ball-hawking interception off a Matthew Stafford deep throw. That’s his third interception in two games. The Cards’ defense kept the Rams in check and forced two turnovers.

From then on, it was the Kyler Murray show. While it’s just four weeks of football, Murray further solidified himself as an MVP top candidate. He threw for over 300 yards and had two touchdowns and no turnovers.

Kyler Murray vs the Rams: ♦️ 24/32

♦️ 307 total yards

♦️ 2 TDs The Cardinals sit atop the NFC West 👀 pic.twitter.com/DcK1YR6qOo — PFF (@PFF) October 3, 2021

The Cardinals are the only 4-0 team in football since the 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders are playing on October 4. So how did the Internet respond after the 37-20 Cardinals victory? There was a familiar face who had a little fun.

The Cardinals’ social media account went wild. The social media team photoshopped a Hollywood Walk of Fame star plaque and put the numbers “4-0” to symbolize their record. To top that off, a red Cardinal is standing right next to it.

Let's take a walk 🌟 pic.twitter.com/jVTQ6wymo2 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 3, 2021

J.J. Watt chimed in on the Rams trolling as well. Watt posted a picture of Chandler Jones and himself photoshopped into a movie poster of the 2019 Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”.

And what better content than Ted Lasso references? Someone’s getting a raise.

The Cardinals’ social media account did a lot of chirping after the game on social media. And why not? Many experts didn’t see this result occurring.

Kingsbury Offensive Clinic

Now, remember, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay had beaten the Cardinals all eight times in his tenure. McVay is used to having a lead against coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals shellacked the Rams in every facet of the game. And there’s a big reason why. Sure, you can credit the talent the Cardinals have. The Cardinals dominated time of possession against the Rams, and it was largely due to Kingsbury.

Kliff Kingsbury used the clock to his advantage when the team had a lead. On a field goal drive in the fourth quarter, every play was a run that resulted in shedding eight minutes off the clock.

One more note on scoring drive:

Every offensive play was a run with Edmonds carrying the ball 6 times for 83 yards#AZvsLAR — Craig Grialou (@CraigAZSports) October 3, 2021

Getting the running game going with Chase Edmonds and James Conner was essential in keeping and holding the lead. In the Kingsbury era, the Cardinals ran for over 200 yards for the sixth time. The Cardinals had five such games in the 15 previous seasons combined according to NFL Insights.

The @AZCardinals have 200+ rush yards in a game for the 6th time in the Kliff Kingsbury era (since 2019) ARI had 5 such games in their previous 15 seasons combined — NFL Insights (@NFLInsightsTeam) October 3, 2021

Obviously, there’s more where that came from. Kingsbury’s play designs throughout the game and also getting Maxx Williams targets showed how unpredictable the offense can be. Kingsbury also assured support for the second-year tackle Josh Jones. Kingsbury had Williams block next to Jones for extra help in which resulted in 19 yards.

Now the Cardinals have TE Maxx Williams lined up next to RT Josh Jones for some extra help. The result? Chase Edmonds runs for 19 yards toward that side. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 3, 2021

Center Rodney Hudson credits the offense’s ability to run the football and throw the football almost equally.

“It was a tough sledding,” said Hudson. “They have a number of good guys there. We played a good complimentary game today.”

As for the opposing team, the players including McVay seemed to be out of sync. McVay admits he needed to do a better job.

“I’ve got to be way better getting our football team ready,” said McVay.