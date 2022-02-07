Cardinals Twitter Exposes Kyler Murray’s Unusual Instagram Activity

Five Arizona Cardinals players including quarterback Kyler Murray were selected into the Pro Bowl. Running back James Conner, linebacker Chandler Jones, safety Budda Baker and left tackle D.J. Humphries all took part in the festivities.

Murray got the start and threw an interception to Darius Leonard, which was returned for a touchdown.

Luckily for Murray, he wasn’t the only quarterback that was fell victim to an interception. There was a total of eight turnovers, five of them for interceptions and three fumbles. Two turnovers led to touchdowns in the AFC’s 41-35 win.

Murray ended the day on a high note with 160 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 18-for-27 passing.

Ever since the Cardinals’ 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round, Murray has been relatively quiet for the most part. But the two-time Pro Bowler caused a bit of a stir on social media after the game on Feburary 6.

Murray Scrubs Instagram Photos

Murray has 1.3 million Instagram followers and posts more regularly on Instagram compared to Twitter. After the Pro Bowl game, Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable posted a picture of Murray’s account on Instagram, which showed just two posts — one from the Pro Bowl and another from his days at Oklahoma.

Did…did Kyler Murray really scrub all Arizona Cardinals references/photos from his Instagram?!? pic.twitter.com/jATKbU1GJs — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) February 7, 2022

Murray could’ve easily archived the rest of his posts, which means it’s hidden from the public but it can be retrieved.

It’s also important to point out that Murray has his comments on both posts limited. This means that only a selected group can comment on his posts and are controlled by the user.

Social media can be brutal and toxic in terms of people voicing out hatred. Fellow teammate Max Garcia posted a death threat he received on Instagram during a game against the Rams on December 13.

People and outlets are saying that Murray unfollowed the Cardinals on Instagram and Twitter, but there’s no concrete evidence of the quarterback following the team accounts on social media, to begin with. The 24-year-old quarterback hasn’t commented on social media’s findings. And Murray has shown no signs of feeling mistreated in Arizona.

But when there’s smoke to fans in the offseason, there’s fire. The quarterback was slammed heavily after the Cardinals’ loss to the Rams in the playoffs. Despite making their first playoff appearance since 2015, the Cardinals started the season 7-0 only to finish 11-6 and missed out on winning the division. And Murray had arguably one of the worst games of his career, throwing two interceptions including one for a touchdown while almost being sacked in his own endzone.

Some are thinking this is a contract tactic as Murray will be entering year four of his rookie contract. But athletes make their own decisions on social media and often leave people guessing, which is Murray’s right.

Murray replied to Buccaneers WR Mike Evans on February 6, who caught his first catch in a Pro Bowl which was a touchdown.

Murray Details What Went Wrong

It’s been 21 days since the Cardinals’ brutal playoff loss in Los Angeles. Nothing seemed to get going offensively and the lack of urgency was telling.

Murray broke the silence on February 5 to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban on what needs to change.

“I wouldn’t get into too much detail but just get better,” Murray said. “I think there are a lot of things we all need to address individually. Team-wise we understand kind of what happened, how we get there. We’ve got to do it together. Obviously, everyone has to work hard individually. When we come together we’ve got to be ready to go, because it doesn’t get any easier.”

Murray has seen the Cardinals increase in wins during his three seasons. But that isn’t enough according to K1.

“We made strides throughout the three years I’ve been here but we haven’t reached that ultimate goal,” said Murray.

His comments on February 5 were the first since the Cardinals playoff postgame conference. Now, it’s off to a long and thorough offseason for the team in the desert.