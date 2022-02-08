NFC All-Pro WR Could Be Recruiting Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Whoever had Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray stirring up social media after the Pro Bowl on their bingo card should grab a lottery ticket.

Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable tweeted a picture of Murray’s account on Instagram, which showed just two posts — one from the Pro Bowl and another from his days at Oklahoma.

Did…did Kyler Murray really scrub all Arizona Cardinals references/photos from his Instagram?!? pic.twitter.com/jATKbU1GJs — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) February 7, 2022

For those that aren’t technology savvy, Murray could’ve easily archived the rest of his posts, which means it’s hidden from the public but it can be retrieved.

But it can be translated in a number of ways. The quarterback might not be happy with how things are going with the organization. Some are thinking this is a negotiating tactic for a future extension. Others think Murray’s simply making his own choice and is cleaning his social media page. No one will know until Murray comments on the matter.

Until then, let the speculation continue. And when there’s smoke, there’s fire for the outside NFL world.

A fellow Heavy writer has a theory that doesn’t seem unrealistic.

NFC WR Interaction Raises Question

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans caught a touchdown pass from Murray, which was his first-ever catch in the Pro Bowl.

Evans went to social media to give high praise to the Cardinals quarterback.

“Always wanted to catch a pass from the Texas legend @k1,” Evans said, tagging Murray in an Instagram post.

Murray would repost Evans’ post on his Instagram story and also quote tweeted “Texas Legend” to Evans, who thanked the quarterback for his first catch on Twitter.

Evans is a four-time Pro Bowler and won his first Super Bowl in 2020. He’s also the only player in NFL history to start his career with eight consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Both are products of Texas and

The Bucs are now without future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement after 22 seasons via a lengthy social media statement on February 1.

Heavy on Buccaneers writer Jonathan Adams is curious about the timing of Murray’s interactions with Evans and his Instagram scrubbing.

“This has sparked speculation that Murray may be unhappy in Arizona,” said Adams. “Could this mean Murray has a chance to be the next Buccaneers quarterback? It is all a bit of a stretch but the timing of Evans’ comments coinciding with the Buccaneers’ new quarterback vacancy has some Tampa Bay fans hoping this could be the case, even if the odds are long.”

Speaking of odds, Fox Bet gave out hypothetical odds for where Murray might end up next season. It’s all opinionated at the moment since it’s still very early in the process, but the Bucs are the favorite for Murray at +500 if he’s not a Cardinal in 2022.

FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor thinks Murray to Tampa Bay makes a ton of sense.

“Tampa Bay has a tight window to capitalize off the Super Bowl-caliber pieces that surrounded a now-retired Tom Brady, which is why Tampa springs to mind immediately as a team that will be looking for a quarterback. If Kyler leaves Arizona, it’s not going to be for a team that doesn’t have weapons. The Bucs have weapons, so this is a good potential landing spot for him.”

The Bucs currently have second-round pick Kyle Trask atop their QB depth chart. Tampa Bay has the talent on both sides of the ball to be a deep contender and should find any means necessary to find their Brady successor.

Should Cardinals Fans Be Worried?

H*** no. We say that in the most explicit way that we are allowed to in journalism.

What if this is all misinterpreted and Murray took down all of his Instagram posts with himself in a Cardinals uniform because the team is getting much-needed new uniforms?

Kyler Murray deleted all of his instagram photos with him in a Cardinal uniform This means one thing, we’re getting new uniforms — Hawk (@GowanSeason) February 8, 2022

Remember, Murray scrubbed all of his family pictures too. Does that mean he’s done with his family? This all could be interpreted in so many ways that we won’t know until Murray speaks on the matter.

It is weird timing since Murray did this after the Pro Bowl. But remember the Cardinals will never voluntarily trade their franchise quarterback. Murray would have to demand a trade and coach Kliff Kingsbury has been in lock-step since their arrivals in 2019, who both share the same agent.

Murray has seen the Cardinals increase in wins during his three seasons. But the ending wasn’t enough according to Murray on February 5

“We made strides throughout the three years I’ve been here but we haven’t reached that ultimate goal,” said Murray.

For now, Cardinals fans will just have to wait on what Murray does next.