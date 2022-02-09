Fans of NFC Team Pushing Hard for Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Trade

There seems to be a quarterback carousel in every NFL offseason and the Arizona Cardinals hope to not have anything to do with it.

The Cardinals were the culprits of a QB carousel when the team drafted first-round picks Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. The league always has a constant change with starting quarterbacks. 2021 saw Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, then-starter Sam Darnold and five first-round rookie quarterbacks enter the league.

2022 looks to be the same around the league and Arizona doesn’t want to go down that road any time soon knowing they have a quarterback in Murray. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old quarterback has been the talk of the NFL ever since the Pro Bowl.

On February 6, it was uncovered by Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable that Murray scrubbed all but two posts on Instagram— one from the Pro Bowl and another from his days at Oklahoma. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has yet to comment on the matter.

Did…did Kyler Murray really scrub all Arizona Cardinals references/photos from his Instagram?!? pic.twitter.com/jATKbU1GJs — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) February 7, 2022

But until then, this situation has led to NFL fans clamoring for the star quarterback and arguably none more than fans of a team in the NFC North.

Fans Campaign for Murray

It was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero in 2019 that Murray grew up a Vikings fan due to his childhood team being called the Vikings.

#Cardinals QB Kyler Murray played for a team called the #Vikings as a kid, so he grew up a Vikings fan: Randy Moss, Daunte Culpepper, Brett Favre in 2009 … until the end. Says that one hurt. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 20, 2019

Vikings fans sure do have a great memory. A Vikings podcast called “Purple FTW! Podcast” brought up Pelissero’s report back in 2019 and even made a photoshop of Murray in the purple and gold.

Kyler Murray grew up a Vikings fan. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/GWwpK57ts1 — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) February 7, 2022

A huge elephant in the room for Minnesota is quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has a $45 million cap hit for 2022. While his contract is bloated, Cousins was solid in 2021, posting 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions and is entering the final year of his contract. Nonetheless, the Vikings would have to eat dead money if the team traded Cousins, whose cap hit is the third-highest among NFL quarterbacks.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the soon-to-be hired head coach Kevin O’Connell was “high” on Cousins during the interview process with the team. Remember, the current Rams offensive coordinator was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach with the Washington Commanders in 2017.

Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook spoke on how important the connect is with O’Connell and Cousins.

“[O’Connell] was with Kirk in Washington, so Kirk has been kind of telling me, ‘Great guy to be around. Full of energy. Going to bring the energy,’’’ Cook said on February 5. “So I’m just looking forward to it. It’s a new opportunity, new era, new energy, so we got to take advantage of it. … We got a new headman, we got a new GM, so we just got to put the right people around us, and we just got to go get it.”

Fox Bet gave out hypothetical odds for where Murray might end up next season. If Murray isn’t a Cardinal in 2022, the Buccaneers are the favorite for Murray at +500 with the Vikings not even scratching the top seven teams.

It’s not realistic seeing Murray in a Vikings uniform, but that won’t stop Skol nation.

AZ QB Kyler Murray has unfollowed the Cardinals and scrubbed his accounts of any mention of them. Please tell me, this means he's headed to the Vikings. #SKOL — Vegan VO (@VOvegan) February 9, 2022

Come on to the Vikings kyler Murray — Purplepocketpodcast (@purplepocketpod) February 8, 2022

Kyler Murray swap for Kirk Cousins get on it @Vikings — James (@HotspurJames) February 7, 2022

Kyler Murray grew up a Vikings fan just saying…. https://t.co/YAklvzMdO8 — Governor (@JestinLutes) February 7, 2022

Imagine Kyler Murray with the Vikings 😰 — Eric Aquino (@aquino_eric_) February 7, 2022

What’s Next?

The talk of Murray in another uniform is merely speculation, as the quarterback and front office hasn’t said one iota of information.

NFL Network’s Justin Melo firmly believes Murray won’t be traded. But he thinks other franchises should make an effort to upgrade the QB position and that Murray could be the solution to their problems.

“With all of this potential movement, a weak quarterback draft class overall, and a shortage of starting-caliber quarterbacks thought to be available via free agency, several teams must get creative in pursuit of finding an upgrade,” said Melo. “Attempting to swing a blockbuster deal with the Cardinals while Murray publicly disrespects the franchise certainly qualifies as a creative effort.”

The team didn’t fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-7 finish to the season as Murray shares the same agent as the 42-year-old coach. Murray didn’t show any unhappiness during the 2021 season concerning the state of the franchise.

Murray could be initiating a contract tactic since he will be entering year four of his rookie contract. It’s also Murray’s right to make his own decision on social media and athletes often cleanse social media accounts after the season.

But until Murray, his inner circle, or the Cardinals talk about the matter, the speculation will continue. And it doesn’t appear to be anytime soon, since the “controversy” began on February 6.