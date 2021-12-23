Analysts Blast Cardinals’ Kyler Murray’s Pro Bowl Selection

The Arizona Cardinals had four players selected for the 2021 Pro Bowl on December 22.

Kyler Murray, James Conner, Budda Baker and Chandler Jones were picked from Arizona’s 10-4 squad.

Of the four, Conner’s season stands out as the most surprising, racking up 16 touchdowns and has continued to be a workhorse after Chase Edmonds went down with an ankle injury.

As for Murray, he joins Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady as the three QB’s selected in the NFC. This is Murray’s second straight season in the Pro Bowl, which now makes his fifth-year option increase according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

While Cardinals teammates, coaches and fans can be happy about Murray’s selection, there were analysts displeased with the selection.

Analysts Discuss ‘Snub’

Analysts were in disagreement over the Pro Bowl voting at the quarterback position in the NFC. While Rams QB Matthew Stafford was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl, he wasn’t among the Pro Bowl selections.

Doug Farrar of USA Today Sports criticized Murray starting over the other fellow NFC West QB.

“In his first season in Sean McVay’s system, Stafford has looked like a quarterback renewed — only Tom Brady (36) has more touchdowns than Stafford’s 35 in the NFL this season, and Stafford has connected marvelously with his receivers (especially Cooper Kupp) despite an offensive line and run game that has not always been top-notch, and McVay’s weird over-reliance on empty formations early in the season,” said Farrar. “Murray has played well at times, but overall, Stafford has been the superior quarterback. Murray has 20 touchdown passes to Stafford’s 35, and both quarterbacks have thrown 10 interceptions.”

Murray is second in the NFL in completion percentage (69.8) and passing yards per attempt (8.42). It also looked for awhile that Murray’s season was heading towards MVP status.

But Murray has struggled since coming back from an ankle injury in Week 8. Over his last four games, Murray has three touchdowns, five interceptions and looked lost against the one-win Lions.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, who’s already shown his love for his ex-teammate, Stafford in the past, hated the decision on ESPN’s First Take.

“Matthew Stafford not being in the Pro Bowl and Kyler Murray making it is stupid,” said Orlovsky. Stafford’s second in the league in touchdowns. Kyler’s like 17th in touchdowns. Matthew’s thrown for 300 yards per game, Kyler’s thrown for 275. I don’t understand how Murray makes it when his team plays three games without him and went 2-1 in those games and Kyler’s got the same amount of interceptions but 15 less touchdowns thrown.”

“Matthew Stafford not being in the Pro Bowl and Kyler Murray making it is STUPID!” —@danorlovsky7 😳 pic.twitter.com/halmtxGll2 — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2021

Former NFL player and personality Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed didn’t even mince his words on the matter.

“Man I’m not even surprised, I’m shocked,” said Sharpe. “Skip, these numbers aren’t even close. It’s not even close.”

Murray did lead the NFL in passer rating at 112.1., completion percentage, yards per attempt and was ranked second in PFF grades for QBs before Week 14.

But the argument now for Stafford making the Pro Bowl roster over Murray can certainly be made.