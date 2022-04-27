Cardinals Make Decision on Kyler Murray’s Rookie Contract

It was reported by AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman on April 25 that the Arizona Cardinals would exercise Kyler Murray’s fifth-year option.

The news is now official, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports the Cardinals officially exercised the fifth-year option on Murray’s rookie contract.

The #AZCardinals have picked up the 5th year option on QB Kyler Murray, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

The deadline for the decision was next week as Murray has been named to two Pro Bowls in his first three seasons in the NFL. General manager Steve Keim told the media in March that the team would exercise Murray’s option.

Murray will make $5.5 million in salary in 2022 and the fifth-year option will pay the 24-year-old $29.7 million in 2023.

What Murray’s Fifth-Year Option Means

It was inevitable that the Cardinals were going to make the decision of picking Murray’s fifth-year option.

The two sides can still work towards a long-term extension. McManaman also reported that “both sides are expected to eventually agree to a reworked deal at some point this summer.”

According to Rapoport, Keim told reporters on April 21 that there is “zero chance” that the team will be trading the first pick of the 2019 draft.

Could #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray be traded? GM Steve Keim during his pre-draft press conference: "Zero chance." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2022

Coach Kliff Kingsbury and Keim were given extensions through the 2027 season after the Cardinals made the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2015.

Murray hasn’t requested a trade, but the Cardinals have yet to offer Murray a new contract as his agent has rescinded his opening proposal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

According to Pelissero, it was expected Murray would hold out from playing without an extension. It was reported on April 19 that Murray, among other unnamed veterans, would not be present at Arizona’s voluntary workouts and the decision was communicated with the team for several weeks, per Rapoport.

However, Kingsbury told reporters he expects Murray to be at the team’s offseason programs eventually.

Cards GM Steve Keim said there is “zero chance” of trading Kyler Murray and he’s a better GM with him on the team. Kliff Kingsbury said he expects Murray to be at the offseason program at some point. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) April 21, 2022

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Murray’s reported deadline for a new contract is by the NFL draft.

Keim also doesn’t believe Murray will be absent from the team’s workouts if he’s not given a deal before the draft.

“The way we’ve approached it is we have free agency, we have the draft and then we’ll take a deep breath and sort of refocus,” said Keim. “That’s the same reason that every other player that’s been a 3rd-year QB has been done in the middle of the summer to late summer. It’s no different for us. But nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback.”

Cardinals Going Through Normal Franchise QB Cycle

The Cardinals are going through a process that past teams have dealt with. The Bills picked up Josh Allen’s fifth-year option after his third season and the Chiefs did the same with Patrick Mahomes. Both would be extended in the same summer.

However, unlike Allen and Mahomes, Murray has struggled to stay healthy through his first three seasons and hasn’t won a playoff game.

Arizona hasn’t presented a real offer to Murray, but as history has shown, there’s plenty of time before the regular season to get a deal done.