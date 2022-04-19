Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Makes Decision on Voluntary Workouts: Report

As teams get ready for the beginning of offseason programs, the Arizona Cardinals will not see a key name.

Kyler Murray, among other unnamed veterans, will not be present at Arizona’s voluntary workouts and the decision has been communicated with the team for several weeks, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

As the #AZCardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts, sources say. This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2022

PHNX Cardinals reporter Bo Brack notes that the Cardinals haven’t made huge additions in the offseason and that the team’s veterans had the same philosophy last season.

No major additions and no one knows the offense better than Kyler Murray. Same plan for the Cards vets as last offseason. https://t.co/KhZyJ2fBSZ — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) April 19, 2022

However, unlike last season, Murray wants a long-term extension that would make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in football. It was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the Cardinals have yet to offer Murray a new contract, and Murray’s agent has rescinded his opening proposal.

Murray’s entering his fourth season and is eligible for an extension. Murray had a career-high 69.2% of his passes for 3,787 yards and had 29 total touchdowns to 10 interceptions in 2021.

It’s important to note that voluntary conditioning won’t hurt Murray’s pockets. But according to Pelissero, it is expected Murray would hold out from playing without an extension. He’s set to make $5.5 million in 2022 and would be hit with fines for not attending mandatory training camp in the summer.

Other Notable Players Missing Voluntary Workouts

Cards Wire’s Jess Root makes the point that every NFL team’s offseason program is merely strength and conditioning work and has no on-field football play.

Important to note — there is no on-field football work allowed yet. All these players are missing are strength and conditioning work, which they can easily do on their own. https://t.co/0BylsfnSdH — Jess Root (@senorjessroot) April 19, 2022

Murray isn’t the only notable 2019 drafted player to not report to offseason conditioning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Titans wideout A.J. Brown and Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin are expected to be absent from the start of offseason work as they hope to seek a new contract with their respective teams.

Unlike Murray, Brown and McLaurin, Samuel would give up a $50,000 workout bonus if he skips the Niners’ program.

Schefter also reports Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t be available at the start of the team’s offseason workout program as well. The former No. 1 overall pick will likely be available for trade after the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year contract.

No surprise, but Baker Mayfield officially not present for the start of the Browns’ off-season workout program today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2022

Arizona Radio Host Doesn’t Agree With Murray’s Decision

Phoenix Fox Sports’ radio host Jody Oehler isn’t brushing off Murray’s inactivity at the Cardinals’ offseason conditioning program.

“I know it’s easy to brush this off as no big deal, considering its a voluntary workout in April but part of being a successful leader is embracing the boring necessities. Don’t love this for Kyler heading into Year 4,” Oehler tweeted.

I know its easy to brush this off as no big deal, considering its a voluntary workout in April but part of being a successful leader is embracing the boring necessities. Don't love this for Kyler heading into Year 4. https://t.co/EqrR0ZjUg8 — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) April 19, 2022

The Cardinals had a quick postseason exit in 2021 after losing to the Rams 34-11 in the Wild Card round. Murray would scrub Instagram posts on the same day as the Pro Bowl and reports of displeasure between the young quarterback and the team would arise.

Murray’s agent Erik Burhardt put together a public extension proposal to the Cardinals and two days later, the team would extend both head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim.

Rapoport’s report was the latest in an offseason filled with Murray rumors and reports. According to Pelissero, Arizona “insists Murray won’t be traded.”

Murray did reassure the world on March 24 about his great relationship with the Cardinals.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” said Murray. “I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.”

But now, the clock is ticking for the team to make a decision on Murray.