NFL Backup QB Success in Week 8 Raises Question for Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t give a concrete answer on Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9.

Kingsbury described the injury as “day-to-day” but at the same time, the extra days of rest gave Murray some support.

“We’re still progressing through that,” Kingsbury told reporters Monday, November 1. “I know the weekend definitely helped, and so we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Murray hurt his ankle during the Cardinals’ second-to-last play of their near-triumphant 94-yard drive that ended with a game-winning interception by Packers’ Rasul Douglas. He was in a walking boot after the game according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, but clarified how he actually felt.

“Yeah, I’m good,” Murray after the game. “A guy rolled up on me.”

The Cardinals are 7-1 and are tied with the best record in the league with the Packers and Los Angeles Rams. There are nine games left in the season with the bye in less than three weeks.

If Murray is close to 100% healthy, there’s ample reason for him to start on Sunday. But if Murray isn’t, the Cardinals have a question to ask themselves.

Should the Cardinals go a different route at quarterback in Week 9?

Could Cardinals Follow Week 8 Guide?

Backup quarterbacks are backup quarterbacks for a reason. They’re less talented but if the presumed starter either fails at his job, gets hurt, or needs guidance and more time to develop, the backup will always be there.

In Week 8, the Seahawks, Jets, Saints and Cowboys all won their games with their backup quarterback. The Saints even won with third-stringer Trevor Siemian, after Winston tore his ACL.

It could obviously be an outlier as you don’t see backup QB’s win in the NFL at a high rate. But if you control time of possession and limit turnovers, there’s a path to victory.

For the most part, the backup quarterback’s role is to game-manage. While Jets backup Mike White threw for over 400 yards, his average air yards per target was less than four yards.

If Murray isn’t ready for Sunday, Colt McCoy would step in. He has plenty of NFL experience and Kingsbury has confidence in the veteran.

“He’d be great,” Kingsbury said. “He approaches it like a starter. He’s here all day every day, early, stays late. I mean, does all the stuff you want and he’s been a tremendous addition. So if Kyler weren’t able to make it, we’d have all the confidence in the world in Colt.”

Murray has yet to miss a game in his young career and has played hurt in each of his first two seasons. But Kingsbury doesn’t have a clear answer on Murray yet. The Cardinals are in a good spot in the standings, but wouldn’t you rather Murray play if you’re confident he’s ready to play? Especially against better opponents than the 3-4 49ers?

The Cardinals could easily lose on the road in Week 9 and wouldn’t be favored with McCoy starting. But what did Week 8 tell us? Anything can happen.

Arizona still has a balanced running attack with Chase Edmonds and James Conner. When healthy, having DeAndre Hopkins certainly helps along with a supporting cast of A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz. Their defense remains among the top in the NFL.

If you have confidence in Kingsbury, why shouldn’t you trust his game plan with McCoy? Keep in mind in 2020, McCoy, then on the Giants, game-managed his way to a victory against the Seahawks.

Other Injury Updates

Kingsbury’s answers again were vague when asked about centers Max Garcia and Rodney Hudson’s injury statuses on November 1.

“We’ll see what it looks like tomorrow and then Wednesday and when we put the pads back on Thursday,” Kingsbury said. “Hopefully, those guys can go. But that remains to be seen.”

DeAndre Hopkins was limited to 13 snaps Thursday due to injury. Murray’s situation is obviously important, but you could make the case Hopkins is almost as vital. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Cardinals averaged 10.9 yards per play with him and 4.6 yards without him.

The Cardinals are already down defensive end J.J. Watt. Kingsbury said on November 1 that surgery is scheduled, but a timetable is unknown.