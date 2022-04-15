Cardinals LB Announces Sudden Retirement on Social Media

Arizona Cardinals restricted free agent linebacker Kylie Fitts sent out a social media post through Instagram announcing his retirement from football.

The decision is due to multiple concussions the 27-year-old has faced over the course of his career. Fitts played in just six games in 2021 because of a concussion that placed him on the injured reserve in October of 2021.

On April 15, Fitts put out a long, well-written statement on his decision to walk away from the game.

“After 21 years of playing, football has come to an end for me,” Fitts said. “Due to too many concussions and the severity of my recent one, it is no longer safe for me to continue to play. I am so grateful for this game and everything it has taught and brought into my life. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my career.”

“I am also so thankful for my family and wife who have supported me through all the ups and downs and special thank you to my dad. Spent countless hours, early mornings and late nights helping me reach my goal of always wanting to play in the NFL. I believe we were created beyond just playing the game. I know God has great plans for me and my family and I’m so excited for what he has in store for me next!”

Fitts’ Career

The 27-year-old played at Utah where he faced injuries in his junior and senior seasons.

Fitts was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He played six games with the Bears before being released by the team in 2019 and was later signed to the Cardinals practice squad.

In 2020, Fitts set career highs with six tackles and three special teams tackles in 13 games. He played 22 games in total with the Cardinals in three seasons and recorded 13 tackles, a forced fumble and one quarterback hit. Similarly to 2021, Fitts was placed on injured reserve due to a hand injury.

Cardinals Meet With Two Prospects

It was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the Arizona Cardinals are working out former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy on April 14.

Two more prospects have met with the Cardinals this week. Pelissero reported that UConn offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark had an official visit with the Cardinals as well as the Chargers, Colts and the Chiefs upcoming. Then, Justin Melo of the Draft Network reported that North Dakota offensive lineman Matt Waletzko met virtually with the Cardinals.

Van Demark started 43 of his 46 games played in his four seasons with UConn. Adding Van Demark would be a depth move for the Cardinals, as the lineman is expected to go in the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, he has Van Demark projected to land with the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round.

Waletzko played left tackle in college and is projected to be drafted towards the back end of the draft as well. The lineman is 6-8, 312 pounds and ran a 40-yard dash in 5.03 seconds at the NFL combine in the offseason.