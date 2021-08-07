Cardinals’ Corners Impressive at Red and White Practice

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals held their annual Red and White Practice.

It’s not a typical hard-nosed scrimmage, but a test for each player to win each rep and fight for their spots on the 53-man roster. Less than a week from now, the Cards will play the Dallas Cowboys and are getting closer to game action.

Owner Michael Bidwell, to the many Cards fans attending, presented 2020 Pro Bowlers Kyler Murray, Budda Baker and DeAndre Hopkins with commemorative jerseys.

Owner Michael Bidwill presented our 2020 Pro Bowlers with commemorative jerseys to celebrate the honor. Congratulations again to @K1, @buddabaker32 and @DeAndreHopkins 👏 pic.twitter.com/D76g9Ab2Q9 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 7, 2021

Let’s get you a quick summary of how practice went down.

Corners Strike First

On the first possession, cornerback Darqueze Dennard had a pick-six off Murray on third down.

Malcolm Butler, rocking Patrick Peterson’s old number 21, with a great pass breakup on Hopkins. Later in the practice, Butler intercepted Murray.

Corey Peters with nice gritty get off coming off of his injury on one side of the stadium. On the other Malcolm Butler hauls in a pick on what looked like a half speed play. — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) August 7, 2021

Pro Football Focus ranks Arizona’s secondary room 22nd in the NFL. The cornerback room has new additions in Butler, Dennard and draft picks Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan.

Fourth-round pick Wilson had first-team reps.

Marco Wilson again getting reps with the first team defense. #AZCardinals — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 7, 2021

Cornerback Robert Alford hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018. After signing a three-year deal in 2018 with the Cardinals, Alford suffered a broken leg in 2019 and torn pectoral muscle in 2020. The team released Alford in March but later re-signed Alford to a one-year contract two days later.

Nice pass breakup by Robert Alford. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 7, 2021

The cornerbacks entering in 2021 will be tested, but the ceiling can very well be better than average if everything goes right.

Linebackers Looking Strong

The linebackers wanted to chime in after seeing the cornerbacks prospering. Second-year Isaiah Simmons and familiar face Markus Golden stood out.

Isaiah Simmons is everywhere. Just applied some heat on Murray before a checkdown. #AZCardinals — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 7, 2021

Markus Golden with some nice pressure off the edge there. He’s gonna sleep walk his way to 8-10 sacks this year. #AZCardinals — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 7, 2021

It’s not just today. Golden, in his second stop at Arizona, lit up practice on August 5. From Darren Urban of AzCardinals.com:

“The offense, I thought, had looked pretty good in practice up until that point. But with the full officials crew on hand as usual prior to the Red & White Practice, there were issues, starting with a first-down penalty (I believe it was illegal formation.) The next play, Golden bull-rushed tackle Kelvin Beachum, knocking him back for what was a “sack.” Golden was loud now, bellowing at the defensive sideline. Pressure forced an incompletion on second down.”

Depth Receivers and Tight Ends Tested

It’s notable to mention despite the fact defense overtook the day, many offensive players were out. With “minor things” as Kliff Kingsbury says, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk were unavailable. With Hopkins leaving early just for precaution, there wasn’t a rhythm.

Murray throws it over Williams’ head in the redzone. Notable: there is no Hopkins/Green/Moore or Kirk out here. And it kinda shows, the big question for this year’s offense is if the new receivers and Hudson make a bigger change or if the pass offense looks more like late 2020. — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) August 7, 2021

In the meantime, KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella were making things work in one drive.

A good catch from KeeSean with Collins in pursuit. Those mesh concepts seemed to not be used as much as they could have been. Offsides on one of the defenders and looks like Jones had a free shot at Murray, free play. — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) August 7, 2021

Isabella and Johnson trading receptions this drive. #AZCardinals — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 7, 2021

With the loss of Dan Arnold, the tight end room is their worst position offensively. At the same time, it’s up to Maxx Williams to be the pass-catcher of the position.

Cards Sign Veteran Running Back

Just prior to Red and White Practice, the Cardinals added to their running back room signing Ito Smith and releasing RB Khalfani Muhammad and CB Lorenzo Burns. Arizona worked out the 2018 fourth-round pick running back Smith on Friday.

Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward were competing for the No. 3 role, but it seems Smith could win the spot putting the other two players’ spots in jeopardy.

Smith, a fourth-round draft pick out of Southern Mississippi, played the first three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2020, entered the season as the No. 3 running back behind Todd Gurley and Brian Hill. Smith became the starting running back for the last few weeks after Gurley’s rough play. In 35 games, he has rushed for 689 yards on 175 carries with 55 catches for 314 yards. The Falcons cut Smith in April and recently had a workout with the Giants and his current team, the Cardinals.