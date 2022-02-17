Cardinals Make Interesting Roster Move With Retired Cornerback

Well, this incoming news on February 17 is certainly a flash from the past for Arizona Cardinals fans.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that the Cardinals released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the Reserve/Retired list. Rapoport notes that he’s heard that Butler has considered returning to football.

The #AZCardinals have released CB Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list, per the wire. Will be interesting, especially if he wants to return. Had heard he’s considering it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2022

The 31-year-old surprisingly retired for personal reasons a week and a half before the season started after signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals in March of 2021. It was reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer in his weekly mailbag on September 1 that there was concern internally that Butler couldn’t run anymore.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

But according to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban on Septemer 9, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was surprised by his sudden retirement and that Butler had to take care of “personal” things. While he didn’t rule out Butler returning, the veteran cornerback turned out not playing a single game.

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said he talked a little with CB Malcolm Butler last week. Didn’t rule out Butler possibly returning but acknowledged he didn’t know. Said Butler was taking care of “personal” things. Said didn’t have to do with play on field. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 9, 2021

No one truly knows what happened to Butler, but NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reports that Butler has been working out diligently and expects a return.

Butler has been working out diligently. Would expect a return. https://t.co/NhvGTl3PSQ — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 17, 2022

Butler is best known for being a two-time Super Bowl winner and one-time Pro Bowler during his New England Patriots tenure. He’s even more known for his goal-line game-clinching interception in the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIX . Butler would sign a five-year, $61 million contract with the Tennesse Titans in 2018 and would eventually be released in 2021.

While he’s turning 32 on March 2, there still should be plenty of takers in bringing the veteran to training camp. But as of now, Butler is not on any team and is still retired.

Insider Provides Update on Murray

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been the talk of the football world since February 6 after his Instagram scrubbing of all but two posts. After being anonymously criticized for his body language and maturity from reports by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Murray responded on social media on February 14.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me and to win championships,” Murray posted on Twitter and Instagram. “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

Rapoport joined “The Drive” with Fox Sports 910 Phoenix’s Jody Oehler and discussed the dynamic between Kyler and the Cardinals.

“The relationship that I think they have to fix,” said Rapoport. “There is definitely some angst, definitely some tension. I think (Kyler) needs to do a better job of some of the leadership things that we take for granted that quarterbacks just do. You lead, you inspire, you talk to teammates at halftime. You help people. You’re the face of a franchise. Going to events where you represent the organization. I think a lot of that, Kyler doesn’t do.”

Rapoport does go on to say that Murray will be the Cardinals quarterback in 2022.

I don’t believe Kyler Murray is going anywhere nor should he. If you’re the Arizona Cardinals and this is your second crack at a first-round quarterback, and you finally got one and he’s great. Why would you trade him? (Having said that) There are some things he can work on. I think that was well established last week. Some of those stories I thought were kind of odd. I didn’t get it nor did I know where it was coming from, nor did I see the point of it. He’s your quarterback, he’s not perfect, he’s got to get better, but I don’t think he’s going anywhere.”