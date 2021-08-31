Cardinals New Veteran CB1 Officially Placed on Retired List, Corners to Add

Arizona Cardinals fans and the rest of the league received news on August 30 that shocked the world.

Cardinals’ two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler was dealing with a personal situation that has him considering retirement, per Garafolo.

Garafolo said this:

“He is going through a personal situation right now and part of that situation led him to be away of the facilities within the last week,” Garafolo said on NFL Total Access on Monday, August 30. “He is still trying to work his way through that and that right now, retirement or stepping away from the game is on the table for Malcolm Butler.”

Now, according to Field Yates, the Cardinals placed Butler on the reserve/retired list.

Cardinals' CB Malcom Butler has been officially placed on the reserve/retired list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2021

This means one roster spot is open for now at the very least, according to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. Arizona also gets to recoup the $3.5 million in Butler’s guaranteed contract.

.@AZCardinals put CB Malcolm Butler on the Reserve/Retired list. Saves a roster spot for now at the very least. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 31, 2021

