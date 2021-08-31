Cardinals Super Bowl Champion Addition Thinking Retirement: Report

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo received Arizona Cardinals news that has every person shocked.

Arizona Cardinals two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler is dealing with a personal situation that has him considering retirement, per Garafolo.

This is what Garafolo had to say:

“He is going through a personal situation right now and part of that situation led him to be away of the facilities within the last week,” said Garafolo. “He is still trying to work his way through that and that right now, retirement or stepping away from the game is on the table for Malcolm Butler.”

The 31-year-old, who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, signed with the Cardinals on March 30 and kept his original number of 21, the same number that ex-Cardinal corner Patrick Peterson wore. Butler has spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Butler will be forever known for stealing a Super Bowl away from the Seattle Seahawks with a game-winning interception in the endzone in 2015.

Butler signed a one-year, 3.5 million dollar deal that was fully guaranteed and was expected to be a vital piece that would replace Peterson. Butler has played in the NFL for seven seasons

According to Garafolo, the team has no comment on the matter and Butler’s agent did not respond.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson confirms Garafolo’s report.

Team source confirms that #Cardinals CB Malcolm Butler is contemplating retirement, as @MikeGarafolo reported. This particular source said they learned a couple of days ago and added "we don't have a clue why." When I asked what is the plan from here, they replied, "keep going." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 30, 2021

