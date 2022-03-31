Former Seahawks WR Visits Cardinals: Report

The Arizona Cardinals are beginning to look for much-need help at the wide receiver position.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Cardinals hosted free-agent wide receiver Malik Turner on March 30.

The 26-year-old caught 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns in limited action with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. It didn’t help Turner to be behind Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson in the wide receiver depth chart.

Turner was an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018 when he signed with the Seattle Seahawks. In his second season, Turner snagged 15 receptions catches for 245 yards and a touchdown.

Special teams is another department where Turner can be accessible. He appeared in nearly half of the Cowboys’ special team’s plays in 2021.

Of course, if the Cardinals were to sign Turner, there still are question marks in the receiving room for Arizona. The Cardinals have lost Christian Kirk to free agency and don’t have a No. 2 outside receiver with free agent A.J. Green still available. DeAndre Hopkins highlights the Cardinals’ wide receivers, but the rest of the options are wide receivers Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia. Andy Isabella requested permission to seek a trade at the beginning of March and recorded just one catch in 2021.

Adding Turner would merely incorporate depth into the Cards’ wideout group.

Cardinals Add Coach

On March 31, the Cardinals named Conner Senger to the team’s coaching staff under the Bill Bidwill Fellowship program.

In the last two years, Senger coached at North Dakota State University as the offensive quality control coordinator. He was named the Central Washington University’s offensive coordinator/quarterback coach in 2022, before joining the Cardinals fellowship program.

The program was made in 2015 and Senger is the fifth member, following Levon Kirkland, Terry Allen, Don Shumpert (currently an offensive assistant) and Jordan Hogan.

According to Cardinals staff writer Kevin Parrish Jr., Senger will help in the quarterbacks group of Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley.

All-Pro Stays in NFC West

It was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal worth $50 million to join the Los Angeles Rams.

That means the Cardinals will still have to face the six-time All-Pro twice a year. Wagner played 10 seasons for the Seahawks and eclipsed 100 tackles in every season.

The Seahawks released Wagner on March 9, a day after the team traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. It’s been spring cleaning for the franchise after missing the playoffs for just the second time since 2012.

Now, Wagner is joining a team that just won the Super Bowl and will play in the city where he was born.

The Rams lost key pass rusher Von Miller in free agency to the Buffalo Bills. While Wagner plays a different position, the move gives the team a much-needed presence at the inside linebacker position.

Arizona and the rest of the teams in the NFC West now have to deal with Wagner for the foreseeable future. The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue notes how important adding Wagner is for the Rams in terms of leadership.

“For weeks, the Rams were quite public about their interest in Wagner, who they believe can align with rising star ILB Ernest Jones and help keep them multiple on the back end. Wagner can do everything and will be a day-1 leadership add as well,” Rodrigue tweeted.