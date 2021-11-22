Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Reveals ‘Superstitious’ Fun Fact on 2 Sack Day

What could get lost in the Arizona Cardinals 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks is the Cardinals’ defensive performance.

The Seahawks’ offense looked lackluster against the Packers the week before in Russell Wilson’s return from injury, scoring zero points in Lambeau Field. While the Seahawks finally scored a touchdown, they were 2/10 on third-downs and Cardinals QB Colt McCoy ended up with more passing yards than Seattle’s total yards.

You can’t fault the Cardinals for taking advantage of an anemic offense, who were led by All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones’ two sacks, three QB hits, two tackles for a loss and one forced fumble.

Jones would reveal a superstition on November 22. He posted on Twitter that he wore the same cleats he wore in 2019 when he had four sacks in one game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Fun fact: After the 4 sck game in 2019 against the hawks, I put my cleats in my bedroom closet for memorabilia.. Saturday morning l dug those bad boys out blew the dust off em and packed them for the trip! Same laces, soles and all lol.. #superstitious — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) November 22, 2021

With his two sacks on November 21, Jones is in the top 10 for sacks in Lumen Field history and the only player to not play for the Seahawks, according to Cardinals PR.

His 2nd sack of the day gives Chandler Jones 12.5 career sacks at Lumen Field. It puts him in the top 10 for sacks in the stadium’s history. He’s the only one not to play for the Seahawks. He’s played just 6 games here. The others in the top 10 played between 20 and 72. pic.twitter.com/UaEqZZLtVn — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) November 21, 2021

Arizona might just have ended the Seahawks run in the NFC West and can control their own destiny as the only 9-2 team in the NFL. After an abundance of injuries starting with Kyler Murray, the Cards are 4-0 against their own division and can breathe a sigh of relief for their upcoming Week 12 bye.

Unsung Hero of Defense

We mentioned Chandler Jones, who had the best Pro Football Focus grade on the team (90.6). But let’s not forget about Markus Golden, who’s utterly underrated and racked up his 10th sack of the season in 11 games.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates pointed out that Golden received a $500,000 incentive by earning his 10th sack. That’s the third incentive for Golden this season.

Cardinals OLB Markus Golden just secured his 10th sack of the season, earning him a $500K incentive 💰💰 That's the third sack incentive he's reached this season, as he previously earned $500K. With 3.0 more this year, he'll earn another $1M. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2021

After the game, Golden expressed his love for the Cardinals.

“Y’all know how we do, baby,” said Golden. “We gon keep it going. I’m with Chan, the man. Let’s get it baby. Bird gang for life.”

Golden has taken off in his second stint with the Cardinals, amounting to 13 sacks in 20 games. After being drafted in 2015 by Arizona, the edge-rusher had 13.5 sacks in his second year. Those days appear to be back for the 30-year-old.

It’s now looking like a steal for Steve Keim, who signed Golden to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million in 2021.

You can’t forget about defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, either. Veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks gave Joseph a ton of credit for their game plan.

“We did a good job switching up the looks and making good calls,” Hicks said after the game. “(Joseph) did a good job switching it up on ’em.”