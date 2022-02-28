NFL Reveal Cardinals to Play International Game in 2022

February 28, the last day of the month, has brought together lots of news concerning the Arizona Cardinals.

First, Kyler Murray and his agent Erik Burkhard put together a lengthy statement urging the Cardinals to make the quarterback’s next contract the franchise’s priority, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and his agent poured out a list of contract demands, but more importantly, put out a direct message to the Cardinals organization.

“Actions speak louder than words in this volatile business,” the statement read. Unfortunately every player, coach, and executive in the NFL knows (or should know) that words and hypothetical contractual promises are regularly dismissed and fleeting in this business.”

Less than an hour later, there was also news on the Cardinals’ schedule pertaining to the 2022 season.

NFL Announces Schedule Change

The Cardinals have been designated to play a regular-season game in Mexico City in 2022, per the NFL.

The Cardinals will play in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, where they hosted the league’s first regular-season game outside the United States in 2005. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill brought up the international game when the Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-14 in Week 4 of the 2005 season.

“In 2005 when the Cardinals hosted the first NFL regular-season game played outside the United States, we experienced first-hand the extraordinary support and incredible passion of our fans in Mexico,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. “We know that has increased exponentially in the years since and are thrilled to return to Mexico City and Estadio Azteca in 2022.”

Additional details, including the date, opponent and kickoff time, will be confirmed later this year. Arizona was supposed to play there in 2020 but that game was moved because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cardinals will also host Super Bowl 57 in 2023 and the requirement is for teams hosting the big game to play an international game prior. Arizona will now host eight regular-season games at State Farm Stadium, eight road meetings and one neutral game in Mexico City.

Other Teams Scheduled to Play Internationally in 2022

Four other teams were announced to play internationally in 2022.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play at FC Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena in Germany. After winning the Super Bowl in 2020, the Buccaneers will lead the charge into the league’s expansion into Germany.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints will play in England. The Packers and Saints will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium. The opponents, date and kickoff times have yet to be announced to these games as well.

The Jaguars will be making their league-high ninth game to play in England.