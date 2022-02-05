Cardinals Should Pursue ‘Under-the-Radar’ Former First-Round CB

The Arizona Cardinals were recently ranked 26th in the NFL in offseason capital in 2022. That means the Cardinals don’t have a lot of room to work with compared to the rest of the league in terms of draft picks and salary cap room.

Arizona does own the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and are the only NFC West team with a first-round pick.

But the Cards only have five of their own draft picks.

The Cardinals traded their fourth-round pick to move up to draft cornerback Marco Wilson in the 2021 draft and traded their fifth-round pick to get Zach Ertz before the trade deadline in October. Over The Cap projects the Cardinals to get three compensatory selections — one sixth-round pick and two seventh-round picks.

The Cardinals are still projected to have just $5.3 million in cap space for 2022. Of course, the Cardinals can cut players and restructure contracts in order to keep some of his free agents as well as bring in new talent for 2022.

But general manager Steve Keim doesn’t have the luxury to spend crazy money via free agency. Keim might have to explore the trade market and fill holes on the roster. And you can make the argument that trading is Keim’s best trait as GM.

There is a particular trade target that Keim can take a flier on and wouldn’t be worth a fortune.

Dolphins Cornerback ‘Needs a Chance of Scenery’

According to a recent article from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene could be a sleeper trade candidate.

“A first-round pick who can’t get on the field in Miami, Igbinoghene needs a change of scenery in the worst way,” said Fowler. “He played 78 defensive snaps in Year 2. That’s rough. The Dolphins might just have to cut him, but teams are always willing to take chances on premium positions, and cornerback is one. The Vikings and 49ers could be looking for young CB help.”

The Dolphins drafted Igbinoghene 30th overall in the 2020 draft and was the third player selected in the first round by the Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson were the others. With Xavien Howard and Byron Jones in the mix at cornerback, Igbinoghene has seen a lack of playing time.

Fowler mentioned the Vikings and 49ers as options for the soon-to-be third-year player. But the Cardinals should also be viewed as a team in desperate need of cornerback talent. It’s no secret as starting cornerback Robert Alford will be an impending free agent, leaving the Cardinals with just Byron Murphy, Antonio Hamilton, Marco Wilson and Jace Whittaker at defensive back.

The Cardinals should easily look into Igbinoghene’s market due to their depth issues at the cornerback position, which were shown in the backend of the 2021 season. Key injuries to Alford and Wilson easily hurt the Cardinals down the stretch.

There was a reason why Igbinoghene was drafted in the first round almost two years ago. In his career at Auburn, Igbinoghene played 878 coverage downs and only allowed 3 touchdowns.

His speed and athleticism were praised heading into the draft.

New Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene is still learning the position and needs to improve his play at the catch point, but his match-and-mirror ability and deep speed are rare — he has special movement skills teams will covet early.pic.twitter.com/vOTV9mktKb — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 24, 2020

Dolphins cornerback coach Charles Burks was asked about Igbinoghene’s traits at the end of the 2021 season.

“Just his athletic ability,” Burks said. “I think he definitely has tools to be successful in the league, but there’s a lot more to that. Not saying that he doesn’t have those other things, but it’s just not necessarily an athletic skill… It’s not just necessarily being a really good athlete. It’s the preparation. It’s the instincts. It’s the film. It’s all that encompassing that can really change your game and take you to a high level.”

What Would it Cost?

It’s rare for a team to give up on a player after two seasons. But even former Jaguars’ first-round pick CB C.J. Henderson was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021 after being drafted in 2020. The Jaguars traded Henderson and a fifth-round pick for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick.

In this case, Igbinoghene hasn’t shown enough tape to merit a third-round pick. We’re thinking it’d take along the lines of the trade of cornerback Mike Hughes in 2021. The Vikings traded the former first-round pick after three seasons to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round selection.

Igbinoghene could use a change of scenery as Fowler alluded to. He was active for all 16 games in his rookie season and was only active for seven games in 2021. He was also one of the youngest cornerbacks heading into the 2020 draft and is still just 22-years-old.

It’s silly to think Igbinoghene could immediately step in for the Cardinals as their number one outside cornerback if the team were to trade for him. But Igbinoghene’s still on his rookie deal and the Cardinals could use extra bodies on the depth chart. Fowler also mentioned the Dolphins could cut the former first-round pick.

Nonetheless, if Igbinoghene were to be available, Cardinals management should look into the ex-first-round pick’s services.