Cardinals Ownership Breaks Silence on Playoff Loss

The talk of the Arizona Cardinals has been nothing about drama ever since their loss to the division-rival Los Angeles Rams.

On January 20, former official Cardinals reporter Kyle Odegard’s reported there was a “tense meeting” concerning Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury and that a source told him that “s*** hit the fan.”

There was a conflicting report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who shot Odegard down saying there was no meeting, according to his sources.

Arizona Republic columnist Kent Somers’ later tweeted that his sources have no knowledge of the meeting, but that Bidwill is, “very, very upset” with how the regular season ended and his team’s performance in the playoffs.”

There have been no quotes from any party from the “tense meeting”, until now.

Bidwill Speaks Out

The Cardinals will be hosting the Super Bowl in 2023 for the third time in NFL history. On January 24, a news conference was held by the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, where Bidwill talked about the state’s plans and executions for the big game next season.

Bidwill was also asked about the Cardinals season and was unhappy with how things turned out.

“Disappointing for everybody,” he said, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. “For our players, for our coaches, certainly for our fans and certainly as a fan myself, it was very disappointing. We have high expectations. We need to play better.”

The conflicting reports from last week were also brought up to Bidwill.

“We’re not going to talk about internal things,” he said. “But I’ve had lots of internal discussions that I think have been productive and will improve the team.”

To make matters worse, the two teams in the same division as the Cardinals are in the NFC Championship game – the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

“Anytime you see your direct competitors in the playoffs, it should bother any football fan,” Bidwill said. “And it certainly bothers this one.”

The team did start 7-0 and had MVP-level production from quarterback Kyler Murray. Then, the team toppled over with injuries and put out inconsistent efforts on both sides of the ball. But Bidwill won’t forget about what went right for the Cardinals in the 2021 season.

“We had a lot of great success in 2021. I don’t want to take away from that, but we can get better and that’s what we’re working on now.”

While teams haven’t hired any coaches for their vacant openings, the Cardinals shouldn’t be deemed as a possible landing spot for head coaches as the team is very behind in the interview process. Bidwill’s quotes still certainly speak to the fact that Kingsbury and Keim must perform in the upcoming season to keep their jobs for the future.

Both have one year left on their contracts.