Cardinals Reveal Surprise Christmas Present From Owner

At the end of the day Arizona Cardinals fans, it’s just football. After watching the embarrassing loss to the one-win Detroit Lions, take a deep breath and relax during the Christmas week.

But don’t relax too long, because the Cardinals will play the Indianapolis Colts on December 25. And what a Christmas present that would be to clinch a playoff spot in your own building and in front of the red sea fanbase.

We’re in the season of giving. Kyler Murray gave early Christmas presents to his offensive line on December 20.

Murray got 10 of his offensive lineman on the Cardinals’ personalized golf bag, a set of custom-fit clubs, and a golf hat and polo shirt, all from True Spec Golf. Smart choice because when it comes to Arizona, you can always find the perfect day to play.

Each of the presents was shown on True Spec Golf’s Instagram.

#AZCardinals QB @K1 buys entire o-line custom golf bags and sets of custom-fit clubs for Christmas! 🎁 And the guy can roll it too 👌 pic.twitter.com/lte1thCaMo — True Spec Golf (@TrueSpecGolf) December 21, 2021

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill got into the season of giving even earlier on December 17. And I guess you could say it’s a bit more extravagant than Murray’s presents.

Owner’s Gift to Players

Bidwill accomplished something that only one other franchise in the New England Patriots has accomplished.

The team announced on December 17 that they purchased a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. Arizona will carry players, coaches, staff and equipment on the 288-passenger capacity plane.

The Cardinals bought a Boeing 777-200ER plane that they’ll use for the first time this weekend to Detroit. It’ll be branded and can hold 288 with 166 of those seats over-sized for extra comfort. That includes 28 first-class pods with lie-down seats and 48 biz class. pic.twitter.com/JyCD8gBgL2 — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) December 17, 2021

Bidwill in a press release spoke about the advantages of their own plane.

“It is a major undertaking every time we travel for a game,” owner Michael Bidwill said. “This aircraft will not only provide major convenience but also maximum comfort for our players when getting them to and from road games. Every NFL team is looking for advantages whenever possible and we think this will certainly provide one.”

The Cardinals’ new plane has 28 business class flatbeds, 48 premium economy recliners, 90 extra-legroom economy seats, and 122 standard economy seats. All those comforts can come in handy for the mammoth offensive and defensive lineman.

The Cardinals will be traveling frequently in their last portion of the 2021 season. According to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, the team would have to travel 22,186 miles in the air before the Lions matchup. Only five NFL teams will travel further this season. It will also have quality beverage and food choices, per Urban’s daily mailbag.

A first look at the new aircraft was made available by PHNX Cardinals reporter Chierstin Susel.

My gosh it's beautiful 😍 Take a look at the Cardinals new plane that will be used for the first time this weekend. The Cardinals become just the second NFL franchise to purchase an aircraft for team travel, joining the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/XvgsjjFA15 — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) December 17, 2021

On a lighter note, the Cardinals partnered with Desert Financial to help local underprivileged children by taking them shopping with Arizona’s alumni, cheerleaders and of course, Big Red.